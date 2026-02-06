President John Mahama praised streamer IShowSpeed’s impact on Ghana's tourism and global visibility

Mahama said IShowSpeed's visit sparked 20 million internet searches for Ghana and shea butter post-tour

IShowSpeed notably visited Miss Malaika contestant Hamamat Montia's shea butter museum in Accra, where he enjoyed a massage

President John Mahama has again spoken about the marketing value of American YouTube sensation IShowSpeed's visit to Ghana.

He acknowledged that IShowSpeed did more advertising for Ghana than the country could imagine.

Mahama Praises Ishowspeed’s Shea Butter Massage Escapades Again: “More Advertising For Us”

He was speaking at the Ghana–Zambia Business Forum when he made these remarks.

“He did more advertising for us than we could do our selvesafter he left, I was told there were about 20 million internet searches about Ghana.”

Mahama was speaking about the value and merits of new media when he made these remarks.

On February 2, Mahama expressed optimism that IShowSpeed would come back to Ghana, considering how he enjoyed his visit.

He recounted that his children introduced him to IShowSpeed's Africa tour and an experience that will ensure the streamer returns for more.

He mentioned the streamers' visit to the Shea Butter Museum in Accra, an experience that has since become a case study in cultural marketing and tourism.

He added that one of his children showed him footage at the museum, which is owned by Ghanaian entrepreneur and former beauty queen Hamamat Montia.

Mahama said this at the launch of the SheaPark Resource Hub Project in Wa.

President John Mahama expresses optimism that American streamer, IShowSpeed, will return to Ghana. Credit: John Dramani Mahama/1cliff

IShowSpeed really enjoys massage in Ghana

ShowSpeed’s Ghana visit was nothing short of unforgettable, as the popular streamer fully immersed himself in the country’s culture, nature, and traditions.

His day began on a calm and refreshing note at the Asenema Waterfall in Akropong, where Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya treated him to a nature-themed massage by beautiful women.

During the livestream, he openly praised people of the country for their warmth and hospitality, while members of his team and security also joined in and enjoyed the moment.

IShowSpeed then visited Miss Malaika contestant Hamamat Montia's shea butter museum, where he enjoyed a massage, which sparked conversation on Instagram.

IShowSpeed to start donation campaign in Africa

The YouTuber also shared plans of starting a donation campaign in Africa after his tour.

The American streamer made this announcement before he ended his live broadcast, which was viewed by more than 50 million people.

Social media users applauded the high-energy YouTuber for giving back to various communities after receiving so much love.

IShowSpeed to receive Ghanaian passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed is set to receive a Ghanaian passport as part of a major honour from the government following his Ghanaian tour on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The news of the American streamer's upcoming recognition was announced by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express mixed reactions to the news of IShowSpeed receiving the major honour.

