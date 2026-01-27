The decision by American streamer IShowSpeed to choose Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof has generated reactions online

The Pizzaman Chickenman, Frank Duah Poku, the Customer Relationship Manager, has reacted to the backlash directed at the food brand

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the young man

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy following IShowSpeed’s decision to pick Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof.

It all happened at the Independence Square in Accra on Monday, January 26, after the 21-year-old was presented with a bucket of freshly prepared Ghanaian jollof from Pizzaman Chickenman, urging him to try and taste it.

A video shows Ghanaians eating jollof after IShowSpeed backflipped into the bucket where the food was cooked. Image credit: Ishowspeed, Abonten diaries, The streets of Accra

Luck, however, evaded Ghanaians when IShowSpeed gave his verdict, saying he preferred Nigerian jollof, and proceeded to perform a backflip into the large bowl of jollof rice brought by Pizzaman Chickenman to the Independence Square.

Criticism of Pizzaman Chickenman

Frank Duah Poku, the Customer Relationship Manager of Pizzaman Chickenman, who was at the event and presented the jollof rice to IShowSpeed, has broken his silence and shared his views on the incident.

In a sharp response on his X page on January 26, Frank Duah Poku bemoaned the reactions and backlash from Ghanaians, indicating that Pizzaman Chickenman has been serving millions of people and was taken aback by the response from Ghanaians over one person’s remarks.

“We’ve been feeding millions of Ghanaians since our existence, but you turn to thrash us because of an individual’s comment saying it’s a tie!” he wrote.

American streamer IShowSpeed tries Ghanaian jollof.Photo source: @ frank_twgt/X

Fans eat jollof at Independence Square

The decision by IShowSpeed to perform a backflip into the large bucket of jollof however did not deter onlookers who were desperate to have a share of the food.

A video then captured scores of Ghanaians at the Independence Square rushing to eat the same jollof rice, despite what had happened moments earlier.

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s verdict on jollof debate

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the response by the Customer Relationship Manager of Pizzaman Chickenman.

@MaameEsiGold indicated:

"Your jollof is not the kind of jollof for such an event. It’s commercial. Chef Abby would have done something better from the home kitchen, not a restaurant. Let’s think. You think homemade fufu and chop bar fufu are the same?"

@MajidCarlos opined:

"Pizzaman nso diɛ anka jollof fa wo ho bɛn. Charley, go bed."

@kwesi_alaska stated:

"I think you should focus on pizza and leave jollof alone."

@sheshoaa added::

"We chose today to tell you the bitter truth about your food and how it has gone from good to bad over the years. Take it in good faith and work on it. Too bad it had to come out this way, but it is what it is!"

IShowSpeed talks about his Ghanaian roots

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that IShowSpeed disclosed his Ghanaian roots after touring Ghana.

A video showed IShowSpeed on top of a moving car, where he surprisingly revealed that his mother is of Ghanaian descent.

His comments left many in awe, especially since most people were not expecting him to disclose such personal information.

