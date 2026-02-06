President John Mahama has publicly praised American streamer IShowSpeed for promoting Ghana’s shea butter

He credited the young YouTuber with boosting global interest in Ghanaian shea butter, rich culture and tourism sites

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after the video from the high-profile event was shared on X

At the 2026 Ghana-Zambia Business Forum in Lusaka, President John Dramani Mahama extended his heartfelt praise to American streamer IShowSpeed.

Ghana's current president recognised the 21-year-old's substantial role in promoting Ghana on a global scale.

President Mahama praises American streamer IShowSpeed for marketing Ghana's shea butter to the world. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

President Mahama praises IShowSpeed

During his speech, President Mahama highlighted the impact of streamer IShowSpeed’s live stream from Ghana, which sparked a remarkable interest in the country.

According to Mahama, the event led to over 20 million online searches related to Ghana, particularly focusing on the country's renowned shea butter.

This surge in interest not only showcased Ghana’s rich cultural heritage but also emphasised the economic potential of its natural products.

The president conveyed his surprise at discovering the existence of a shea butter museum in Ghana, information he credited to IShowSpeed's visit.

"He did more advertising for us than we could have done ourselves,” underlining the influencer's significant impact on promoting Ghana's image and products to a worldwide audience.

IShowSpeed celebrates his 21st birthday before his African tour. Photo credit: @ishowspeed.

President Mahama talks about Shea butter museum

President Mahama added that he wasn't aware that a Ghanaian entreprenuer Hamamat Montia has built a shea butter museum at the event.

He added that the local household product has gained global recognition through the live stream, where 10 beautiful girls massage him with it.

The outstanding politician made the audience at the event burst out in laughter at the high-profile event.

"He stated, “He came through Ghana, and we have a product we call shea butter. It is widely used in cosmetics and skincare because of its numerous benefits for the body. After his visit, there were millions of online searches about shea butter and its uses."

IShowSpeed eats shea butter in Ghana

American streamer IShowSpeed tasted raw shea butter for the first time during his tour in Ghana. The YouTuber's reaction sparked conversation online during the live stream.

In Ghana, the nutrient-dense natural substance has become a household staple, particularly for hair and skincare. The YouTuber was initially offered the raw shea butter by Miss Malaika Queen Hamamat Montia, who greeted him in her native language at her shea butter museum.

