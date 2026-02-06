Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung: Respected Ghanaian Lecturer, Pastor and Wellnesscoach Dies
Celebrities

Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung: Respected Ghanaian Lecturer, Pastor and Wellnesscoach Dies

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung, a respected Ghanaian lecturer, pastor, and life coach, has reportedly passed away, throwing her family and friends into mourning
  • Friends shared heartbreaking tributes to the deceased academic, noting her unexpected death has left them reeling from grief
  • Dr Sitsofe held a PhD in Wood Science from KNUST and was well known for her wellness company, Total Life Hub

A Ghanaian lecturer, pastor, and life coach, Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung, has tragically passed away, throwing her family and friends into mourning.

Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung, Ghanaian lecturer obituary, Total Life Hub, wellness coach, KNUST, philanthropist, academic tributes, life coach, University of Energy and Natural Resources
Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung, a prominent Ghanaian lecturer, reportedly passes away. Image credit: DrSitsofeKang-Milung
Source: Facebook

The tragic news was shared by close family friend Marion Atiemo on Friday, February 6, 2026.

“Sitso sister dearest, please pick your calls. This time, it is me calling, and you have refused to respond. My heart is heavy, and I can't accept this. How can my Doctor be gone? Where are you going to? Please come back, we have unfinished business,” she wrote.

News of Dr Sitsofe’s death was confirmed by another friend, North Carolina-based Wanda Hughes, who left a lengthy tribute for the deceased doctor.“

“The news of Dr. Sitsofe Kang-Milung's passing has left me with and unmeasurable sadness, as if my heart has been shattered into a thousand pieces, given her integral role in my life the year i spent in Ghana, West Africa.
“ To Marion Atiemo and Georgina Appiah, her husband, and family, I extend my deepest condolences, hoping the awareness that earth has no sorrows that heaven cannot heal,” she wrote.

Below is the Facebook post mourning Dr Sitsofe’s death.

Who was Sitsofe Kang-Milung?

Dr Sitsofe Kang-Milung was a beloved lecturer at the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani, according to her LinkedIn.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (Bsc) degree in Natural Resource Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Wood Science and Wood Products/Pulp and Paper Technology from the same university.

Despite her academic accomplishments, Dr Sitsofe was most known for her work as a life coach with Total Life Hub, a company dedicated to "practical, progressive, peaceful living, psychosocial support, relaxation, recreational, and wellness” programs.

She frequently organised programs dedicated to helping people reach their full potential and was active on social media, where she shared her messages of holistic wellness.

Dr Sitsofe was also a woman of God and a celebrated philanthropist.

Below is a TikTok video of Dr Sitsofe.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

