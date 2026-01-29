Halima Abubakar has been left homeless amid her ongoing battle with health issues that have affected her life and career

In a video, the Nollywood actor wept as she opened up about her situation and appealed for financial assistance

Halima Abubakar's appeal after her eviction evoked sad reactions from many netizens, including her fans on social media

Veteran Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has made an emotional appeal for financial support after being evicted from her home amid her ongoing battle with a brain tumour.

Actress Halima Abubakar appeals for help after being evicted from her home over unpaid rent fees amid her ongoing battle with a brain tumour. Photo source: @halimabubakar, @thetattleroomng/Instagram

Source: Twitter

In a TikTok live interaction with YouTuber Odogwu Kiwi TV on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the ailing Halima broke into tears as she shared that she had been ejected from her residence due to a dispute over a 2.5 million naira rent fee with her landlady.

The embattled Nollywood actress got emotional as she received donations from netizens who were sympathetic about her current plight.

Halima expressed gratitude to fans for their support and appealed to them not to abandon her amid her ongoing struggles.

She said:

"Do not abandon me at the time of my need. I am not hiding from the world that this is what I am going through. For nine years, you guys did not know. I will show you everything."

The actress noted that she had faced major difficulties securing new accommodation for herself after being evicted from her previous residence by her landlady.

Halima stated that she had received suggestions from people, but the distance to the location for a new apartment was far from where she regularly seeks treatment for her health issues.

She said:

"I have looked everywhere, and there is no house. They said I should go to Lugbe. It is too far for my treatment room in Kubwa."

The actress also thanked Odogwu Kiwi for helping her solicit funds on social media for her health issues and accommodation.

The Instagram video of Halima Abubakar speaking after her eviction is below:

Halima Abubakar appeals for support amid illness

Halima Abubakar's latest plea comes weeks after the actress appealed for support in raising money for a life-saving brain tumour surgery.

In a conversation with YouTuber Odogwu Kiwi TV, Halima shared that her health condition had worsened and that she was suffering from a brain tumour that had affected her ability to sleep.

The Nollywood actress noted that she had undergone multiple surgeries before an MRI test uncovered the tumour in her head.

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar appeals for support amid her long-time battle with a brain tumour. Photo source: @halimabubakar, Naija Gist Direct/YouTube

Source: Twitter

Halima stated that only a few of her colleagues in the film industry had reached out to her since she was diagnosed with the health issue.

She said that she had been undergoing therapy to help her sleep and had spent a lot of money to purchase medicines for her treatment and medical tests.

The YouTube video of Halima Abubakar appealing for financial support amid her battle with a brain tumour is below:

Fans sympathise with Halima Abubakar

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lachummie_tha_taylor commented:

"Kai Halima was a very hot babe then. What happened? Oh God🥹🥹."

Sabiigirlfashion wrote:

"I am totally speechless. May Jehovah have mercy on her and send help."

Curvynubian_ said:

Growing up and watching her transform from being the best version of herself to being a shadow of herself is so heart wrenching! It is well. I hope you heal in all areas, mama."

Thesuperamazingkuzyjeks commented:

"Please, where are her fellow actresses? It’s well."

Xandy Kamel begs for support after eviction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Xandy Kamel begged for support after being evicted from her house on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

In a video, the Kumawood actress narrated her ordeal and detailed the messages from sympathisers on social media.

Xandy Kamel also denied claims that she had faked her eviction story to solicit funds from her fans online.

Source: YEN.com.gh