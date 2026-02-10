Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has opened up about the significant challenges she faced during her time in the United Kingdom, a period that deeply impacted her life and career.

I Was Homeless in the UK”: Sista Afia Recounts Her Struggles Abroad

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaian entertainment journalist Zionfelix, shared on YouTube on February 10, 2026, the celebrated musician recounted how the struggles of working as a nurse ultimately led her to pursue a music career full-time.

Sista Afia stated that her experience in the UK was marred by financial difficulties that left her in a dire situation.

“At one point, I found myself battling with issues related to rent, which made it impossible for me to secure a stable place to live. I had to resort to sleeping in my friends’ apartments and sometimes in my car, which I had packed completely with my belongings,” she recalled somberly.

Sista Afia talks about her depression

Sista Afia added that saced significant emotional hardships and nothing was going right in my life, and I fell into a deep depression at a very young age.

It was so overwhelming that I often thought, if someone had offered to take me to Togo, I would have eagerly accepted. Ultimately, returning to Ghana became my only viable option,” she said, highlighting the urgency of her situation.

Reflecting on her decision to relocate, Sista Afia noted that it was indeed the best choice she made. Upon her return to Ghana, she experienced a remarkable transformation.

“Life here has been truly enjoyable. Interestingly, my family owns a house, which meant that I didn’t struggle to find a place to stay. Moreover, reuniting with friends I had gone to school with in Ghana brought me immense joy and a sense of belonging,” she shared, emphasising the positive shift in her life after leaving the UK.

