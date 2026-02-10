A young man has been left utterly disappointed after joining the bandwagon to test his girlfriend’s loyalty ahead of Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14, 2026.

The young man, who identifies himself only as Desmond, called into ConnecXion, a mid-morning lifestyle programme on 3FM hosted by AJ Akuoko-Sarpong, and requested that his girlfriend, whom he was so confident about, be pranked to test her loyalty.

Desmond called into ConnecXion on 3FM to test his girlfriend’s loyalty. Photo credit: Roger Yebuah/Getty Images, Iryna Veklich/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

To his dismay, she fell for the prank and claimed she wasn’t in a relationship.

It has almost become routine for couples to test their partners ahead of Valentine’s Day to gauge loyalty and commitment in their relationships.

AJ Sarpong went along with the prank, calling Desmond’s girlfriend to tell her that a secret admirer wanted her and had a gift for her, an iPhone 17 Pro Max. Hearing the offer, she told AJ Sarpong that she was single and open to being in a relationship.

The conversation went like this

"Hello, my name is Angela, and I am calling from 2IC deliveries. We deal in electrical gadgets, and today we have a very special gift for you. Someone said they have been noticing for quite a while."

"And he thinks you are one of the most beautiful women he has ever encountered, and he wants to ask you officially to be his valentine. He has asked me to deliver a present to you, and most importantly, he wants me to ask if you have a man"

Responding to the question, she said:

"Wow, an iPhone 17 Pro Max? Wow! Well, I am single. I can send you my address so you can proceed"

Desmond’s prank backfires hilariously on ConnecXion. Photo credit: uchar/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

All the while, Desmond was on the other end of the line, listening to the conversation. When given the chance to speak, he said:

"Ei Nana Ama, so because of an Iphone 17 Pro Max you denied me"

In an obscure turn of events, she immediately denied being Nana Ama and claimed to be a different person. Her disposition has since stirred a lot of reactions online.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Reactions to the prank gone wrong

The development has generated numerous reactions in the comment section on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the comments below.

Francis Happy Jasper commented:

"What exactly is with this iPhone 17 Pro Max that just messed up a 3-year relationship?"

Badzi Patience Sedudzi noted:

"When you listen carefully, you will realise she is not interested in knowing the sender of the gift, she just wants the gift"

Samuel Jethro Blue said:

"She changed her name in seconds. This generation doesn't need naming ceremonies to change their name"

Benny Gh commented:

"As the saying goes, fear who no fear woman"

Ike Dan said:

"I have been advising most guys to invest in goat business rather than investing in some ladies in the name of dating"

Atiavi Adiana Our Pride commented:

"We don't test the patience of a cat by making it watch over a fried fish which it has been craving for years. A cat will always be a car but you can still keep it as a pet. She might have taken the iPhone and still not loved the person who gave her the gift."

