On May 3, 2024, Ghanaian singer Gladstone Akwaboah, popularly known as Akwaboah, got married to his wife, Theresa

The singer and songwriter took to social media to celebrate their first marriage anniversary with a shot but profound message

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on Akwaboah's post

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Akwaboah, known in private life as Gladstorm Akwaboah, shared a sweet message on social media to commemorate his first year as a married man.

In the simple yet profound message, Akwaboah wished his wife well too and prayed for better years ahead.

Akwaboah shares a sweet message with his wife as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @akwaboahmusic

In a post on X, the revered singer shared an image of himself and his wife both wearing white and looking joyful.

Akwaboah was wearing an all-white kaftan, and his wife was in a white corseted dress made from a lace fabric. Chivon was used to design her sleeves.

Akwaboah got married to Theresa, an old student of Aburi Girls Senior High School. They tied the knot on May 3, 2024.

In a message to celebrate their first anniversary, Akwaboah wrote:

“Happy Anniversary to Us Boo❤️More blessings on our way!!!”

Ghanaians comment on Akwaboah’s marriage anniversary

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Akwaboah’s post he shared on X. Some wished him well, while others commented on the photo attached to the post.

Other social media users also wondered if the couple was happy. As of the time of publication, the post on X had garnered over 7000 likes and close to 500 comments.

Akwaboah and his wife Theresa, celebrate their first year of marriage. Photo credit: @manuelphotography_official

Read some of them below:

@evils_only said:

“Wait, Akwaboah, are you sure you are happy and comfortable in your marriage because your face looks like someone who has regretted getting married, or you are sick 🤒.”

@Barishandess1 wrote:

“Mean no harm.. Marriage needs a celebration or anniversary when it lasts for 10 years onwards... That is where after marriage predicament and its joyful moments you can choose to celebrate or not. Just a year or two or three doesn't guarantee any anniversary... My superstar.”

@DanielSawin2 said:

“Guys I went to Instagram to check comments on the same picture, and it's very lovely over there. People are very mean on this app walahi..😆 🤣.”

@IsmailAliSherif wrote:

“Happy anniversary 🎉 to you, best writer, wishing you success in your marital home till the end of time. May God also heal from any sickness you are battling.”

@MisterKayhddddd said:

“One of the most talented artists outta Ghana 🇬🇭 Salute to you and your household.”

@HipsyAfya wrote:

“Congratulations on your one-year anniversary! It’s beautiful to see the love you share, and I hope your bond grows even stronger with each passing year❤️💯.”

Oheneni Adazoa celebrate 21 years of marriage

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa and her husband celebrated 21 years of marriage.

In a video, the media personality shared some of their experiences as a couple and indicated that it has not been all rosy.

Netizens who saw her video were touched and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post.

