Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Jr., had sent a bold message to Ghanaian ladies ahead of Valentine's Day

In a video that has gone viral, the singer warned ladies not to repeat the familiar practice of gifting boxer shorts to their men, describing it as archaic

Akwaboah’s strong advice has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

Popular singer and songwriter, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, widely known as Akwaboah Jnr, has sent strong advice to Ghanaian ladies as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Every year on February 14, millions express love through gifts, flowers, and heartfelt messages, embracing the tradition with enthusiasm. For many, it’s an opportunity to show appreciation in the most elaborate ways.

As the 2026 Valentine's Day celebration draws near, Akwaboah Jnr has shared with ladies a few tips to make the day a memorable one for their partners.

Akwaboah Jnr sends message to Ghanaian ladies

Speaking in a recent interview with SammyKay media, Akwaboah disclosed that ladies should stop the practice of gifting their partners boxer shorts and buy more cherished gifts for their lovers.

According to him, repeating the same gifts every year can be disappointing. He advised ladies to try gifts such as perfumes, PS5s and the like.

“We are tired of the boxers. Buy more expensive gifts for your partners this year. Even with the boxer shorts, they buy the less expensive ones. After a few days of using them, it starts to wear out,” he said.

Watch the Instagram video of Akwaboah Jnr sending the message to Ghanaian girls below:

Akwaboah Jnr’s Valentine's Day advice sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Akwaboah Jnr's advice:

Joe wrote:

“If your girlfriend comes to visit you and she sees you not wearing good boxer shorts, why won’t she buy some for you?”

Agyeiwaa wrote:

“My question, please. Is it advisable to give a gift to a man who has never given me anything before, not even on my birthday?”

Padre Ray wrote:

“Thanks for always making your points strongly in simple ways. God bless you.”

Candyl wrote:

“Then I will buy a clipper and a shaving stick.”

Calibabe wrote:

“Some women are stingy, but they want others to give them something good.”

Kwame wrote:

“You have said what was in my mind. These ladies like boxers too much. What's with that gift?”

Philip wrote:

“Where is she? Serwaa, come and listen.”

Sandra Kumson wrote:

"Aww, Akwaboah, that is what we have. But we will consider PS5 next year when we get money. LoL."

Ghanaian lady suggests unique Valentine's Day gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian lady's suggestions for lists of gifts women should give to their partners on Valentine's Day.

Naa Adjorkor Koney mentioned gifts that are far from the regular singlet, boxers, bouquet, and perfumes that many receive on such days.

She stated that people should think now of giving gifts that will be of financial benefit to the recipient, like land, cars and the like.

