A young man has recounted the difficult circumstances that forced him to cancel his wedding plans at the last minute

According to him, his fiancée presented a wedding budget of GH¢420,000, which he considered too extravagant for a single-day ceremony

He explained that his fiancée’s family cursed him and threatened retaliation if he did not rescind his decision and continue with the wedding plans

A young man has shared his tragic story of how he cancelled his wedding plans at the last minute after discovering that the woman he thought was the love of his life turned out to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Sharing his story on the Ohemaa Stories programme, a Facebook page where people share their experiences anonymously, he explained that his decision to call off the marriage saved him from being used as a cash cow by his fiancée’s family.

According to him, he met his fiancée, a young, industrious, and ambitious lady, whom he admired and cared for deeply. From their first few encounters, he sensed that something special would come out of the relationship.

He said both families had grown to know each other and related very well, so his decision to propose marriage did not come as a surprise.

Explaining further, he said that despite earning a lot, he lived a modest lifestyle and avoided competition, luxury living, and excessive spending. He noted that his mindset has always centred on peace, stability, and preparedness. He added that he views money as a form of security rather than something to show off.

It therefore came as a surprise to him when his would-be wife presented him with a wedding budget of GH¢420,000. He said

"We started talking about the wedding, and that was when my eyes began to open. I assumed we would sit down together and discuss ideas, something simple but classy, and invest more in our future rather than spend so much money on one day."

“Instead, the very first meeting with the wedding planner hit me like a slap. My fiancée walked in like a CEO with a full blueprint already drawn up: venues, colours, live band, décor, imported drinks, and multiple outfit changes. It was a wedding that would shake Instagram and TikTok for weeks.

“Then the planner mentioned the figure — GH¢420,000 — which is well over $35,000. My heart sank. That kind of money is business capital. When I asked if that was the final estimate, she said that was actually them cutting costs."

"I was stunned because she barely earns that amount in an entire year. That was when I knew we had to discuss our finances seriously.”

According to the man, after probing further, he discovered that his would-be wife was not in a position to provide any financial support for the wedding. He said she argued that he had enough savings to fund the ceremony without straining himself.

That statement, according to him, made him see his fiancée in a new light. Upon reflection, he said, he saw a future with her being characterised by lavish spending and no respect for family obligations. I ended the relationship and called off the wedding.

He said in response, his fiancée’s family responded by raining curses on him and demanded that he rethink his decision and marry their daughter. He said:

“I saw our future clearly. Lavish lifestyle expectations, no savings discipline, no respect for family obligations, seeing my financial responsibility as an inconvenience, and viewing my sacrifices as negotiable.

"So I told her the truth. Between the extravagant wedding demands, the sense of entitlement to my savings, and the pressure to abandon my brother in his hardest moments, we were not compatible."

“I ended the relationship and called off the wedding. Now her family is pressuring me and raining heavy curses on my life. They say I should find a middle ground."

"They say weddings are emotional moments and that I should compromise, but in my heart, I know this wasn’t about the wedding. It was about how we see money, family, sacrifice, and life itself. Marriage doesn’t change people, it exposes them. Nothing will change my mind. I am done.”

