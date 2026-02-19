Tima Kumkum has shown off her beautiful children in a rare public outing amid rumours about her second marriage

In several photos, the media personality flaunted her close bond with her children during their vacation alone abroad

Tima Kumkum's trip with her children has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians, including celebrities online

Veteran Ghanaian media personality and actress Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, has courted attention after taking a trip abroad with her children amid divorce speculation.

Tima Kumkum recently raised speculations about her marriage, with many suggesting that her union with her husband, Dominic Duodu, whom she married in July 2023, had collapsed after she shared a TikTok post on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

In her post, the Adom FM presenter travelled to have fun and shared a video showing moments from her trip, including riding on horseback.

While her fun trip was something positive, the Adom FM presenter's caption did not seem to match the energy of her video, choosing to lament about failed relationships.

Tima noted that one would not need to beg their partner to change if they are wanted, adding that a partner who constantly wants you to adjust your life without adjusting theirs is making it clear that he or she does not want you.

She said:

"Sometimes the signs are not hidden; they are loud. A person who truly wants to change will make the effort because they want you, not because you begged."

"When someone expects you to constantly adjust to a lifestyle that drains you, dismisses your values, or feels inhumane to your spirit, that is clarity, not confusion."

She thus urged her followers to pay attention to behaviours and not promises and leave when the red flags become glaring.

She said:

"Pay attention to patterns, not promises. You will always know when you are not wanted; energy never lies. And when the red flags stop whispering and start shaking hard, choose yourself. Leaving is not weakness; it is wisdom. Protect your peace. Always."

The TikTok video of Tima Kumkum vacationing is below:

Tima Kumkum flies to UK with children

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Tima took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself with her children from before their departure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, and after their arrival at the Heathrow Airport in London, UK.

In the photos, the media personality beamed with excitement as she posed for the camera with her children on their trip alone without her husband, Dominic.

In the caption of her post, Tima expressed anticipation for her planned adventures and tours with the children on their family trip.

She wrote:

"Touched down in London with my babies ✈️❤️ The excitement? Through the roof. The anticipation? Even bigger. New streets to explore. New memories to create. New adventures waiting with our names on them."

"This is more than a trip—it's a chapter. And I can already tell… it’s going to be special. 🌍✨."

The Instagram photos of Tima Kumkum's trip to the UK with her children are below:

Tima Kumkum's trip with children stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Oheneyere_gifty_anti commented:

"Aww, goosebumps. I am so happy for you. Mother bear."

Jannetmensah460 said:

"Aww, you are blessed with beautiful angels."

Gifty.debrah wrote:

"Welcome. Hope you enjoy every bit of your stay. The weather is unpredictable so wrap up warm ❤️."

Delay reacts to Tima Kumkum's divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay reacted to the rumours of Tima Kumkum's divorce from her second husband, Dominic Duodu, a few years after their marriage.

In a video, the media personality cast doubts on the speculation surrounding her colleague's marriage.

Delay also recounted a past remark from Tima Kumkum from her wedding, which she claimed predicted doom for her marriage.

