The company whose senior manager was allegedly arrested by NACOC for attempting to transport illicit substances abroad has reportedly spoken on the issue

NACOC's Deputy Director, Alexander Twum-Barimah, speaking on Angel TV on February 11, 2026, said the suspect was tracked and arrested after being monitored for some time

He added that several top officials, including the CEO, were subsequently picked up but denied knowledge of the alleged scheme, issued statements to that effect, and were released on bail

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The company whose manager was allegedly arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has reportedly denied knowledge of the incident, according to the Commission.

A Ghanaian company whose manager NACOC allegedly arrested for smuggling illicit substances reportedly denies knowledge of the incident. Image credit: NarcoticsControlCommission, @thekssnews/Instagram

Source: Facebook

NACOC reportedly arrested a senior manager of the company, which is currently not being named publicly, according to the Deputy Director in charge of Enforcement, Control, and Elimination at NACOC, Alexander Twum-Barimah, Esq.

Twum-Barima appeared on Angel TV's morning show on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and shared details of the alleged incident.

He said the manager of the unnamed company had packed illicit substances into selected packages of the brand's food and was transporting it outside through the Kotoka International Airport.

He said NACOC tracked down the alleged businessman and arrested him at the airport after observing his operations for a while.

Below is a Twitter post of NACOC’s Deputy Director speaking about the incident.

NACOC shares company's response after manager's arrest

In another portion of his conversation with Saddick Adams on Angel TV, Alexander Twum-Barimah spoke about the company’s reaction following the incident.

According to the NACOC official, several members of the company’s management, including its CEO, were also picked up in the aftermath of the arrest at Kotoka.

He said they all denied any knowledge of the detained individuals’ activities and issued statements to that effect, after which they were granted bail and released.

The Instagram video of NACOC’s Deputy Director speaking about the company’s response is below.

Clement Asamoah shares more details on arrest

After the news of the alleged incident at the airport went viral, popular Ghanaian journalist Clement Asamoah Yeboah shared more details on social media.

In a video posted to the YouTube page Gossips24 TV on February 11, the journalist shared more background about the alleged arrest after a conversation with a purpoted source at NACOC.

He said the manager of the popular food brand was arrested on Saturday, February 7, and was released on Tuesday, February 10, after the constitutionally mandated 48-hour period holding period elapsed.

He also claimed that many employees in the packaging department of the company in question had been arrested, and noted that while he had identified the company, he could not name them publicly.

Below is the YouTube video shared by Clement Asamoah Yeboah with new details of the case.

Ghanaian musician Showboy arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Showboy was arrested by officers of the Police CID.

He was reportedly picked up for allegedly blackmailing music executive Davido GH.

Source: YEN.com.gh