NACOC’s Deputy Director, Alexander Twum-Barimah, has clarified why the agency joined the December 11, 2025, arrest of socialite and alleged cybercrime suspect Abu Trica

He explained that the operation was an interagency exercise carried out under a court order, with NACOC, the Police Cybercrime Unit, CID officers, and other agencies

Abu Trica, accused by the US Justice Department of masterminding an $8 million romance scam targeting elderly victims, faces charges including money laundering

The Deputy Director General (Enforcement, Control & Elimination) for the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has explained why the agency participated in the arrest of alleged cybercriminal, Abu Trica.

NACOC's Deputy Director, Alexander Twum-Barimah, explains why the agency partook in the arrest of businessman Abu Trica. Image credit: BrahEmma, @thedenreports/X

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and several Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

The US Justice Department accused him of being a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate allegedly defrauded multiple victims of more than $8 milion since 2023, when they are believed to have begun operations.

Abu Trica faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, with potential jail time of up to 20 years in prison.

The US Justice Department thanked the Ghanaian security agencies that participated in the operation to arrest the businessman in a statement.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio would like to acknowledge and thank the Ghana Attorney General’s Office, EOCO - Ghana Economic Organised Crime Office, GPS - Ghana Police Service, Ghana Cyber Security Authority, NACOC - Ghana Narcotics Control Commission, [and] Ghana National Intelligence Bureau," the statement said.

Below is a Twitter post with photos of Abu Trica's arrest.

NACOC explains role in Abu Trica’s arrest

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, NACOC's Deputy Director Alexander Twum-Barimah appeared on the morning show on Angel 102.9 FM to address multiple issues regarding the agency's operations.

He also addressed questions over why the commission had participated in Abu Trica's arrest, even though he faced allegations of cybercrime and not involvement in narcotics.

Alexander Twum-Barimah said NACOC was present due to a court order, which requested the cooperation of multiple agencies to effect the arrest.

"It was an interagency collaboration. Multiple agencies were there, including the Police Cybercrime Unit, the Cybersecurity authority was there, NACOC was there with our dogs, and some CID officials were also there," he said.

"It was a joint exercise, and it was secured through a court order. The court ordered us to search two residences in Swedru and one in Accra. We were supposed to arrest him on Monday, December 8, but some logistical challenges moved the raid to Thursday, December 11."

The TikTok video of NACOC's Deputy Director speaking on Abu Trica's arrest is below.

NACOC allegedly arrests the manager of a prominent Ghanaian food packaging brand for alleged involvement in narcotics. Image credit: NarcoticsControlCommission

NACOC allegedly arrests prominent Ghanaian businessman

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that NACOC had arrested a prominent Ghanaian businessman at the Kotoka International Airport for attempting to smuggle illicit substances out of the country.

In an interview on Angel FM on February 11, the agency’s deputy director said the suspect was the manager of a major food packaging company whose products were consumed daily by Ghanaians.

