A video of Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams reacting to the jail term handed to Agradaa has gone viral

Speaking on his show, Saddick Adams urged Agradaa not to appeal the decision, but also to consider preaching to the inmates

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the advice given to Agradaa

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams has given advice to embattled evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa.

The Angel Morning Show host, while reacting to the jail term handed to Agradaa, decided to focus on the positive aspects of the matter.

With this, Saddick Adams urged Agradaa to drop her ongoing appeal and view her imprisonment as part of God's plan for her ministry.

He explained that Agradaa should view her imprisonment as a chance to spread the gospel among other inmates at the Nswam Prison and win souls for God.

Saddick Adams then cited the example from the Bible where Jonah was sent to Nineveh to preach the gospel and win souls for God.

"If she is truly a minister of God, then she should preach there and change people. People like Jonah faced tribulations. She should not appeal the decision. If she agrees that she is a woman of God going through tribulations, then she should go there. If she truly believes that she is a woman of God facing tribulation, just like her husband said, then she should accept that and do the will of God. Fifteen years is what God has decided for her to be there.

"Maybe God wants her to repent some people; maybe Nsawam is her Nineveh. If you win even one soul, then it is certain that both of you will go to heaven. If you are appealing this decision, then it shows that you don’t trust the Lord. When you were a traditional priest, you were not jailed".

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Reaction to the advice given to Agradaa

Ghanaians who took to the comments of the video have shared their opinions on the concerns raised by Saddick Adams.

Mimi Shafiw wrote:

"Buh, you dey talk true o."

Nana Adjei stated:

"This analysis is really fair and spectacular."

Don Richard opined:

"She will now testify and spread the word of God without a lavish lifestyle and no penny."

Mrs ADDAI reacted:

"Agradaa's jail is not from God but her own scamming product."

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

"This issue is two-phased. The first is that God may have sent her to prison for a purpose. However, we should know that her freedom is at stake."

Diana Asamoah to visit Agradaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Diana Asamoah has opened up on plans to visit Agradaa in prison.

The musician, while speaking on her program, disclosed that she would travel to the Eastern Region to visit Agradaa in prison.

The gospel singer said her visit was intended to motivate and assure the embattled televangelist that there is hope.

