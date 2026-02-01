Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwatemaa Andoh has set a new standard for social media personalities with her lavish wedding.

The beauty icon turned heads with her beautiful looks during the ceremony held on January 31, 2026.

Snapchat Influencer Kwartemaa Andoh Rock 10 Beautiful Gowns For Her Star-studded Wedding

Kwatemaa Andoh rocks 10 wedding gorgeous gowns

The wedding of Ghanaian influencer Kwaremaa Andoh has become the talk of the town after videos from the event went viral online.

The entrepreneur carefully curated her hairstyles and gowns, showcasing her elegance as she celebrated her union with the love of her life in the presence of family and friends.

From traditional to modern, Kwatemaa Andoh’s 10 beautiful gowns highlighted her fashion versatility and ensured her wedding was unforgettable.

Kwatemaa Andoh rocks gold chain dress

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwatemaa Andoh made a bold fashion statement in a gold chain tassel dress for her white wedding reception gown.

She paired the halter-neck gown with classy, glittering high heels for height and also elevated her look at the star-studded event.

Kwatemaa Andoh wore heavy makeup by Reggies Makeover and turned heads with her hairstyle as she posed for the cameras.

The Instagram videos of the beautiful dress Kwatemaa Andoh wore for her reception party are below:

Kwatemaa Andoh's spectacular wedding gown

Ghanaian influencer Kwatemaa Andoh looked like a goddess in a custom-made while gown with a giant floral design at the back for her white wedding.

The beauty goddess and her handsome husband caused a stir with their passionate kiss after their wedding vows.

Kwatemaa Andoh's husband wore a white jacket designed with rhinestones, which matched with black trousers and black leather shoes.

The Instagram videos of Kwatemaa Andoh's viral wedding gown are below:

Kwatemaa Andoh twirls in kente bridal robe

Snapchat influencer Kwatemaa Andoh's fashion designers have proved beyong reasonable doubt that they are the best in Ghana.

In a viral video, the new bride wore a peplum-sleeved beaded bridal robe for her makeup and hairstyle session for her white wedding.

Kwatemaa Andoh looked overly excited as she modelled in the creative outfit, which has become the talk of the town.

The Instagram video is below:

Kwatemaa Andoh's traditional wedding reception gown

Kwatemaa Andoh has proved that content creation really pays well, as she wrote three gowns for her traditional wedding reception party.

She wore a full beaded short dress and gold high heels while showing off her dance moves in a viral video with her friends cheering her on.

The businesswoman changed into a strapless beaded gown by Quophi Akotuah during the reception party for the couple's first dance.

The Instagram videos of Kwatemaa Andoh's traditional wedding reception gowns are below:

Kwatemaa Andoh rocks kente gown

Ghanaian influencer Kwatemaa Andoh made such a beautiful corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony.

The fashionista flaunted her curves in the stylish off-shoulder gown as she posed elegantly for the cameras in an editorial shoot.

The Instagram video is below:

