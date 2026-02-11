Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Delay Breaks Silence After Backlash Over Ama Yeboah Interview: “I’m Just Getting Started”
Celebrities

Delay Breaks Silence After Backlash Over Ama Yeboah Interview: “I’m Just Getting Started”

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • Delay has fired back at critics after facing heavy backlash over her recent interview with TikToker Ama Yeboah, insisting she has no plans to tone down her bold questioning style
  • The controversy erupted after she quizzed the 22-year-old about her romantic life in her mother’s presence, drawing accusations of hypocrisy from netizens and media personalities
  • In a defiant TikTok response, the veteran broadcaster declared she is just getting started after 18 years in the industry, signalling that her signature hard-hitting interviews are here to stay

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has responded to the intense backlash following her interview with content creator Ama Yeboah.

Delay interview backlash, Ama Yeboah, Delay TikTok response, controversial interview, Deloris Frimpong Manso, Nkawie High School graduate
Delay responds to criticism after her controversial interview with TikToker Ama Yeboah on February 8, 2026.
Source: Facebook

The controversial media personality was heavily criticised on social media after her recent sit-down with the popular TikToker and her mother, known as Obolo.

Ama Yeboah and Obolo appeared on The Delay Show on Sunday, February 8, 2026, during which she asked the 22-year-old questions about her relationship status in her mother’s presence.

Delay put the Nkawie High School graduate on the spot as she asked her about her romantic history, beginning an awkward sequence that left both her guests laughing uncomfortably.

Below is the YouTube video of Delay's interview with Ama Yeboah.

Delay faces backlash over Ama Yeboah interview

After the interview aired, Delay faced criticism on social media, both by ordinary Ghanaians and prominent media personalities.

Many described her line of questioning as unnecessary, especially due to the fact Ama Yeboah’s mother was present. She was also called out over the fact that she often claps back at netizens who ask her questions about topics she considers sensitive, such as her marital status.

Metro TV entertainment presenter Baaba Cann went viral after slamming Delay over the interview, describing her as hypocritical.

"If someone comes under your post to ask about when you intend to marry, you give them cheeky answers. You hide the fact that you have a child. Why do you see the need to hide it? I do not believe that if someone wants to interview Delay, she would agree, because she knows she would be asked about those things and wants to hide them," she said.

Delay responds to interview backlash

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Delay took to her official TikTok account to issue a response to all the critics.

She shared a compilation of many guests on her show over the years expressing exasperation over her line of questioning, indicating that she was not about to stop anytime soon.

Delay said she had been in the business for 18 years and warned her critics that she still had a long way to go.

“18 years of endless drama and we are just getting started 😘🥰😍," she captioned the video.

Below is the TikTok video shared by Delay in response to critics.

Ama Yeboah, Delay Show, Obolo, Ghanaian TikToker, childhood struggles, social media reactions, content creation
A video of Ama Yeboah's father surfaces on social media after her appearance on the Delay show with her mother, Obolo.
Source: Youtube

Ama Yeboah’s sister shows off their father

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Yeboah’s sister flaunted their father in the aftermath of her appearance on the Delay Show.

In the video, Ama’s sister Eliz danced to a gospel song as her father stood motionless while appearing busy with his phone.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

