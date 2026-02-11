Delay has fired back at critics after facing heavy backlash over her recent interview with TikToker Ama Yeboah, insisting she has no plans to tone down her bold questioning style

The controversy erupted after she quizzed the 22-year-old about her romantic life in her mother’s presence, drawing accusations of hypocrisy from netizens and media personalities

In a defiant TikTok response, the veteran broadcaster declared she is just getting started after 18 years in the industry, signalling that her signature hard-hitting interviews are here to stay

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has responded to the intense backlash following her interview with content creator Ama Yeboah.

Delay responds to criticism after her controversial interview with TikToker Ama Yeboah on February 8, 2026. Image credit: Delay, AmaYeboah

The controversial media personality was heavily criticised on social media after her recent sit-down with the popular TikToker and her mother, known as Obolo.

Ama Yeboah and Obolo appeared on The Delay Show on Sunday, February 8, 2026, during which she asked the 22-year-old questions about her relationship status in her mother’s presence.

Delay put the Nkawie High School graduate on the spot as she asked her about her romantic history, beginning an awkward sequence that left both her guests laughing uncomfortably.

Delay faces backlash over Ama Yeboah interview

After the interview aired, Delay faced criticism on social media, both by ordinary Ghanaians and prominent media personalities.

Many described her line of questioning as unnecessary, especially due to the fact Ama Yeboah’s mother was present. She was also called out over the fact that she often claps back at netizens who ask her questions about topics she considers sensitive, such as her marital status.

Metro TV entertainment presenter Baaba Cann went viral after slamming Delay over the interview, describing her as hypocritical.

"If someone comes under your post to ask about when you intend to marry, you give them cheeky answers. You hide the fact that you have a child. Why do you see the need to hide it? I do not believe that if someone wants to interview Delay, she would agree, because she knows she would be asked about those things and wants to hide them," she said.

Delay responds to interview backlash

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Delay took to her official TikTok account to issue a response to all the critics.

She shared a compilation of many guests on her show over the years expressing exasperation over her line of questioning, indicating that she was not about to stop anytime soon.

Delay said she had been in the business for 18 years and warned her critics that she still had a long way to go.

“18 years of endless drama and we are just getting started 😘🥰😍," she captioned the video.

A video of Ama Yeboah's father surfaces on social media after her appearance on the Delay show with her mother, Obolo. Image credit: DelayTV, @lizzy_56742/TikTok

