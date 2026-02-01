Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwartemaa Andoh made headlines as she posed with her son for the first time during her extravagant wedding ceremony.

This highly anticipated event coincided with the 2026 New Patriotic Party's primaries, taking place on January 31, 2026, further elevating its significance.

Kwatemaa Andoh: Snapchat Influencer Flaunts Her Son for the First Time at Star-Studded Wedding

Kwatemaa Andoh poses with her son

Snapchat influencer Kwartemaa Andoh, who skillfully kept her pregnancy private from her social media fans, has proudly showcased her son for the first time.

Kwartemaa commanded attention as she exchanged vows in a stylish custom-made white gown adorned with exquisite flower petals trailing elegantly down the back.

In a heartwarming moment captured on video, the proud mom shared an affectionate peck with her dapper toddler, who looked charming in a matching white suit, embodying the spirit of the celebration.

Kwatemaa Andoh rocks 10 gowns for her lavish wedding

Kwatemaa Andoh's wedding has become the talk of the town, with numerous videos circulating online capturing the grandeur of the occasion.

The dedicated entrepreneur made a deliberate effort to curate her look, showcasing a remarkable collection of ten different gowns throughout the festivities.

Kwartemaa Andoh’s wedding has set a new standard for elegance and style, putting considerable pressure on fellow influencers, including Dulcie Boateng, to match her level of opulence on their big day.

The Snapchat influencer made a name for herself as a trendsetter in the world of weddings, prompting admiration from many.

Reactions to Kwatemaa's wedding videos

Some social media users have commented on Kwatemaa Andoh's beautiful wedding video, which she shared on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Cheesecake stated:

"Don't settle for ohiani oo, hw3 ne f3 😂😂."

Ms. Priscy stated:

"SIKA y3 mogya ampa oo.. 😂😂🥹."

selinagbenatey978 stated:

"The money on the floor can even buy Nigeria oh God I need this kind of wedding 😂."

Ama Oguaa stated:

"I now understand this was strictly by invitation ❤️😩because I will disgrace myself and pick the money 😂😂😂😂."

Rose stated:

"Ghana David and?🥰😍🥰."

HAJIA stated:

"Men are throwing 10gh and women are throwing 50 and 100 🥰🥰🥰🥰 lemme work hard."

iam_melma stated:

"See the way no one is rushing to pack the monies on the floor, lemme see someone rushing to pack money on the floor on my wedding, that person go collect strong knock from me ego shock everybody 🤭."

