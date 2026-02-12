Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith has opened up about the inspiration behind her popular song Nsuro.

In a viral interview, the legendary musician stated that American-Jamaican dancehall star Shaggy played a key role in shaping the sound of the hit track.

Esther Smith Praises Shaggy for Inspiring Her “Nsuro” Song

Esther Smith shares inspiration behind Nsuro song

In an exclusive interview with award-winning blogger Kobby Kyei, Esther Smith disclosed that Shaggy’s music influenced her creative process.

According to her, the rhythm of Shaggy’s hit song Angel inspired her own song Nsuro.

"There is a musician called Shaggy; that is where I got the inspiration for my ‘Nsuro’ song from. He has a song titled ‘Angel," she said.

Esther Smith says she doesn’t write her songs

The veteran gospel musician also shared insights into her songwriting process, explaining that she receives her songs through divine inspiration.

Esther Smith stated that she does not write lyrics with pen and paper before going into the studio.

I don’t go to the studio with paper and pen; in fact, I have never done that before. All my 10 albums came through manifestations I received.

Immediately I receive a song, the first thing I do is call Morris. I don’t even know where I got the gift from. Even when I go to the studio and the engineer delays, I don’t feel comfortable,” she added.

Esther Smith speaks on church concert controversy

During the same interview, Esther Smith also addressed claims that she was overcharged by a church for the use of its auditorium during her December concert.

She added that despite paying GH¢60,000 for the venue, her team still had to rent additional chairs to accommodate concertgoers.

The gospel singer noted that many musicians face logistical challenges when organising events aimed at winning souls and spreading the gospel.

Who is Esther Smith?

Esther Smith is a celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician whose powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics have touched lives across the country and beyond.

She rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, becoming one of the most influential gospel artists of her generation. With her unique blend of contemporary gospel and traditional Ghanaian highlife rhythms, Esther carved a special place for herself in the industry.

Some of her most popular songs include “Onyame Banbo,” “Nipa,” “Ma Wo Akoma So,” and “Gye No Di.” These songs quickly became household favourites, played in churches, homes, and on radio stations nationwide. Her music often carries messages of faith, perseverance, repentance, and total dependence on God, themes that resonate deeply with many Ghanaians.

Beyond the music, Esther Smith’s impact lies in how she helped shape modern gospel music in Ghana. At a time when the industry was still growing, she set a high standard for vocal excellence and meaningful songwriting.

Her songs have comforted people during difficult times and inspired many young gospel artists who look up to her as a trailblazer. Even years after her peak, her music continues to minister to generations, proving her lasting influence in Ghana’s gospel scene.

