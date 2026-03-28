Agya Koo shared that he nearly entered a house in Fadama while looking for shoes to repair during his days as a struggling cobbler in Accra

According to him, an unknown elderly woman suddenly called him away, asked him to repair her shoe instead, and repeatedly warned him not to step into the house

He later found out that the house belonged to the feared Dr Sri Yogi Ram Beckley, who was reportedly arrested just two days after the incident

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Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has opened up about one of the scariest moments from his early life in Accra, and many people who heard the story could not help but feel chills.

Agya Koo recounts an eerie encounter that saved him from trouble in Accra. Image credit: realagyakoo

Source: Instagram

In a resurfaced interview, the actor recounted how he narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous encounter with the late Dr Sri Yogi Ram Beckley, a man many Ghanaians once feared for his controversial reputation in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Agya Koo recounted his ordeal in Accra

According to Agya Koo, the incident happened during a difficult period in his life when he was hustling as a street cobbler in Accra, moving around in search of shoes to mend so he could survive.

He explained that on that particular day, he had reached the Fadama area when he approached a large house.

While passing by, someone from inside reportedly called him and asked him to come in and repair a shoe.

As he was about to step into the house, something unexpected happened.

Agya Koo said an elderly woman suddenly called out to him and asked him to come over to her instead.

At first, he may not have understood why she was being so insistent, but the woman allegedly refused to let him go into the building.

He said she handed him her shoe to repair and repeatedly warned him not to enter the house.

According to him, the woman even gave him money and urged him to leave the area immediately after finishing the work.

The actor said the whole encounter left him deeply unsettled.

He was covered in goosebumps and felt something was not right, so he listened to the woman and left without asking her too many questions.

Watch the X video below:

What made the story even more sensational was what he discovered shortly after.

Agya Koo claimed to have been saved

Agya Koo said he later found out that the house he was about to enter belonged to Dr Beckley, a man whose name struck fear in many people at the time due to widespread stories and allegations surrounding him.

Even more startling, he claimed Dr Beckley was arrested just two days after that incident.

For many social media users, Agya Koo’s story has come across as one of those mysterious life moments that leave a person wondering whether destiny, grace, or a stranger’s intervention saved them from something terrible.

Agya Koo shares the truth about his alleged issues with Lil Win. Image credit: realagyakoo, Lil Win

Source: UGC

Agya Koo reacted to beef with Lilwin

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo addressed rumours of a feud with Lil Win and made it clear that he does not have any personal grudge against the Kumawood actor.

The veteran actor suggested that some comments linked to Lil Win often come around project releases, describing them as moves that may be aimed at creating online buzz.

Agya Koo said he stays away from controversy because children and the next generation are watching, adding that he and Lil Win have worked on successful movies together in the past.

Source: YEN.com.gh