Angelina Nana Akua Oduro, the woman behind Ghana’s famous Akwabaa portrait, was recently spotted at the newly painted artworks at the Asokwa Interchange in Kumasi

She shared that the pose was inspired by a drawing she saw as a child at Kaneshie Dancebar, showing a woman holding a calabash in a welcoming posture

According to her, she first saw the artwork at age nine, recreated the idea at 17, and the image later became one of Ghana’s most iconic cultural symbols

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Angelina Nana Akua Oduro, the woman behind Ghana’s world-famous Akwabaa portrait, has resurfaced online after she was spotted at the newly painted artworks at the Asokwa Interchange in Kumasi.

Woman behind viral Akwabaa portrait spotted at Asokwa Interchange, opens up on childhood inspiration. Image credit: Oman, Ghana & Landtours Ghana

Source: Twitter

Her appearance quickly stirred excitement among many Ghanaians who grew up seeing her face on framed wall portraits, calendars, and in public spaces as a symbol of warmth, beauty, and Ghanaian hospitality.

Angelina shared inspiration behind the Akwabaa Portrait

At the moment, Angelina was asked about the real inspiration behind the unforgettable pose that later became one of the most recognisable images in Ghana.

Speaking about how it all began, she explained that the famous pose did not just happen by chance. According to her, the inspiration came from a drawing she saw many years ago when she was still a little girl.

She recalled seeing a painting of a woman holding a calabash in a graceful and welcoming posture. That image stayed with her for years.

Angelina said she first saw the drawing at Kaneshie Dancebar when she was only nine years old. Even at that age, the image left a deep impression on her mind.

As the years passed, she never forgot it.

Angelina took the photo at 17-years old

She shared that when she turned 17, she decided to recreate that same concept by taking a photo in a similar style. Little did she know that the image would go far beyond what she had imagined.

What began as a simple photo inspired by a childhood memory eventually turned into a powerful cultural symbol known across Ghana and beyond.

Today, the Akwabaa portrait remains one of the most celebrated visual representations of Ghanaian hospitality and identity.

For many, it is more than just a photo. It carries a sense of home, tradition, and national pride.

Angelina’s resurfaced appearance and her explanation behind the iconic image have now given many Ghanaians a fresh appreciation for a portrait they have admired for decades.

Watch the X video below:

Her story has reminded many people that some of the most timeless cultural symbols often begin from the simplest, most personal inspirations.

Angelina Nana Akua Oduro is widely recognised as the original face of the famous “Akwaaba – Welcome” portrait, an image that went on to become a major symbol of Ghanaian hospitality and was displayed in homes, embassies, and public spaces.

The portrait, produced in 1999, later gained national and international recognition.

Angelina Nana Akua Oduro of the popular ‘Akwaaba’ portrait opens up on the artwork after years of not monetizing it. Image credit: GhanaPost/Instagram

Source: UGC

Angelina Oduro discussed copyrights of Akwabaa portrait

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the iconic ‘Akwaaba’ portrait, which gained fame in the early 2000s, has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention to the young woman behind the image

Angelina Nana Akua Oduro discussed the copyright challenges she faced and the untapped financial opportunities from the internationally recognised artwork

Earlier, the creative director behind the ‘Akwaaba’ portrait celebrated the artwork’s legacy while unveiling a new face for the project after two decades

Source: YEN.com.gh