A new twist has emerged in the case involving Daddy Lumba’s family after the Parkoso Chief, Nana Boakye Amponsah Okofroban III, reportedly confirmed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s removal as family head.

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Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's Removal Confirmed by Parkosohene, New Head Approves Celebration of Life

Source: Facebook

According to Starr FM, the chief approved the removal of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Tupac, via a ceremony held on March 11, 2026.

A letter confirming his removal was reportedly signed by the Parkosohene on March 11, 2026.

The chief subsequently appointed Abusuapanyin Kwabena Brefo as the family head, who has instructed the family’s lawyers to discontinue the case against the planned Celebration of Life to be held on March 28 and 29, 2026.

The news of Abusuapanin’s removal and the new family head’s call emerged after the Accra High Court on March 25, 2026, granted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s injunction against the planned Celebration of Life and adjourned the substantive case to April 23, 2026

It now remains unclear what would happen in relation to the planned celebration of life.

The Twitter post with details of the new update in the Daddy Lumba case is below.

Abusuapanin's lawyers warn against Akosua Serwaa celebration

In a statement, Baba Jamal and Associates, the legal representatives for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, have warned against any event being held on March 29 and 30, celebrating anyone.

The statement was released after the Accra High Court's decision adjourning the injunction case, which prompted Papa Shee to state that instead of Daddy Lumba, they were going to celebrate Akosua Serwaa.

"The High Court in Accra has granted an interlocutory injunction stopping a planned Celebration of Life event scheduled for March 28 and 29, 2026, at Independence Square. By upholding this injunction, the Court totally prohibits any attempt to proceed with the celebration of life or any such event," the statement said.

"The organisers, venue providers, and active participants are hereby cautioned that defying this order constitutes contempt of court, which is punishable by law," it added.

The Twitter post with details of the statement is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh