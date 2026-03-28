Six host nations have won the FIFA World Cup, with the last being France at the 1998 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico

Football giants like Spain, Argentina, France, Brazil, and England are tipped among the favourites for the 2026 title

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will make history as the first edition of the global showpiece to be jointly hosted by three countries. YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil has thrown the spotlight on one of the most interesting statistics of the tournament.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are preparing to welcome the world for the 23rd edition of football’s biggest tournament, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19.

Host nations have won the FIFA World Cup six times since the tournament began in 1930. Image credit: Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

While the hosts are expected to benefit from home support and familiar conditions, a key question remains: can any of the three nations go all the way and win the trophy?

History suggests it will not be easy, even though host nations have enjoyed success in the past.

When host nations ruled the World Cup

Host countries have occasionally used the advantage of playing at home to lift the famous trophy. The first instance came when Uruguay hosted and won the inaugural 1930 FIFA World Cup, defeating Argentina 4–2 in the final in Montevideo, as Wikipedia records show.

Just four years later, Italy repeated the feat at the 1934 tournament. The Italians defeated Czechoslovakia 2–1 after extra time in the final played in Rome.

It would take more than three decades for another host nation to win the tournament again, as England triumphed on home soil at the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

The final at Wembley Stadium produced one of football’s most iconic moments as Geoff Hurst scored a famous hat-trick in a 4–2 victory over West Germany, as FIFA stated.

The trend continued in the following decade. West Germany lifted the trophy at the 1974 FIFA World Cup after beating the Netherlands in the final.

The 1974 World Cup-winning squad of West Germany. Image credit: Herbert Kronfeld/ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

Four years later, Argentina delighted their fans by winning the 1978 FIFA World Cup. Led by the brilliance of Mario Kempes, the hosts defeated the Dutch national team 3–1 after extra time in Buenos Aires.

The most recent host nation to lift the trophy came in 1998. France produced a golden generation featuring stars such as Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Didier Deschamps, Marcel Desailly, and Patrick Vieira to win the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Despite those historic moments, host nations winning the World Cup have become increasingly rare. The last six tournaments, from the 2002 FIFA World Cup to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, have all been won by countries other than the hosts.

How many times hosts won the World Cup?

In total, six host nations have won the World Cup across 22 tournaments played between 1930 and 2022. That statistic shows that while home advantage can help, it does not guarantee success.

For the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the challenge will be even greater as they face some of the world’s strongest football powers. According to ESPN projections, the leading contenders for the 2026 title include Spain, France, Argentina, England, and Brazil.

Still, host nations often rise to the occasion, inspired by passionate home crowds and the energy of playing in familiar surroundings.

With the world watching next summer, the three host countries will hope to turn that advantage into a historic run, perhaps even one that ends with the famous trophy staying on home soil.

42 qualified World Cup 2026 nations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the teams that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, with 42 nations confirmed as of March 28, 2026.

The list includes global powerhouses such as France, Spain, Brazil, England, and Germany, alongside nine African teams, including the Ghana national football team, Morocco, and Senegal.

Source: YEN.com.gh