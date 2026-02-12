Prophet Ogyaba Intensifies Martial Arts Training After Starring in Black Thorn Axuma Chinese Movie
- Prophet Ogyaba, who previously starred in Black Thorn Axuma, was seen rehearsing intensely for another lead role in a Chinese martial arts movie
- In a viral video, he declared his commitment to training hard so he can perfect his skills for both film performance and real-life protection
- The preacher appeared focused and fully immersed in warrior attire, sparking fresh conversations about his transition from ministry into action films
Ghanaian preacher Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba, is once again trending after a new video surfaced showing him rehearsing intensely for another lead role in a Chinese movie.
The man of God, who previously featured in the Chinese martial arts-themed movie Black Thorn Axuma, appears to be taking his acting journey even more seriously.
In the latest footage circulating online, he is seen dressed in full traditional warrior attire, holding what look like training tools or movie props, as he goes through rigorous fight rehearsals.
Unlike his usual appearance behind the pulpit, Prophet Ogyaba looked fully immersed in character.
He practised kicks, defensive movements and coordinated fight sequences with visible focus and determination.
The training is not staged for comedy or publicity; instead, he was mastering the physical demands of the role.
Prophet Ogyaba shared reason behind his rehearsal
In the video, he confidently said, “I will continue to train to be perfect and adapt to it for real-life protection. When people surround me and want to fight me, I will be able to kick all of them.”
His statement, though bold, reflected his seriousness about building skill and discipline through the training process.
His transition from ministry to action film roles has sparked mixed reactions online.
Some social media users admire his versatility and courage to explore new territory, while others remain curious about how far this international movie journey will go.
What stands out clearly is his dedication.
Whether it is ministry or movie rehearsal, Prophet Ogyaba appears determined to give his best effort and push himself beyond familiar boundaries.
Ebo Noah featured in a Kumawood movie
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular self-styled Ghanaian prophet and content creator Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has begun his foray into the Ghanaian acting scene, days after his release from police custody on January 15, 2026.
In a series of TikTok videos that emerged on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Ebo Noah was seen on a movie set alongside Kumawood veteran Akrobeto and members of the production crew.
In one of the clips, the self-acclaimed prophet smiled brightly as the celebrated Ghanaian comic actor jokingly referenced his recent legal issues while presenting him to fans.
Ebo, wearing his trademark jute bag attire, later shot multiple scenes with the Kumawood legend at several locations in a village.
Diminutive content creator and actor Small Pin and comedian GH Poki were also seen with the production team on the movie set.
Strika of Beast of no nation resurfaced
Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika has been spotted in public for the first time in almost a year after embarking on a break from social media.
In a video, the Beasts of No Nation star made an announcement regarding a collaboration with a Kumawood actor.
Strika's latest public appearance after his hiatus has raised concerns among many Ghanaians on social media.
