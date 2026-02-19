Resurfaced videos of Prophet Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom's impressive fleet of cars has gone viral on social media

The footage captured the numerous vehicles the controversial prophet has acquired throughout his years in the Christian ministry

Prophet Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom's expensive collection of cars has gained significant traction on social media

Prominent Ghanaian pastor Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Prophet One or Opambour, has courted attention after resurfaced videos of his expensive fleet of cars surfaced on social media.

Resurfaced footage of Ghanaian Pastor Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom's cars trends online.

Source: Facebook

Opambour has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian Christian community since he began his evangelical journey at Ahenema Kokoben in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, in the 2010s.

Along with other high-profile preachers like Mensa Otabil, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah, and Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre is regarded as one of the last remaining veterans and wealthy men of God in the country.

Opambour's cars emerge in resurfaced video

In the resurfaced video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, February 19, 2026, Opambour gave Ghanaians a glimpse of his big mansion located at Ahenema Kokoben near Kumasi, which had more than three separate beautiful stories of buildings.

Parked on the premises of the gigantic residence was a fleet of expensive vehicles, which numbered almost 20 cars when counted.

Among the vehicles was a 2014 to 2015 model of a sleek silver Lexus ES350 with an automatic transmission and with a leather interior, sunroof, and navigation system.

The vehicle reportedly has a price range of over $6,000 to $16,000 on the market.

A black 2013 Infiniti JX35, a luxury seven-seater SUV equipped with a 360-degree camera, premium sound system, and navigation, with a reported starting price of $40,000, was also spotted on the premises of the residence.

Several Toyota-manufactured vehicles, including a Highlander, Fortuner, and Land Cruiser, were also parked at the premises in a public display of wealth and class.

At the time, Opambour showcased the vehicles and other properties on his TV station to direct Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah to his residence after the latter made some threats during their feud.

The YouTube video of Opamabour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom showing off his expensive cars is below:

Opambour storms Mahama's event with new Fortuner

In another resurfaced viral video, Prophet Opambour was spotted making a grand arrival at President John Dramani Mahama's fellowship with the Kumasi clergy in November 2024.

The evangelical event was held in the Great Hall on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Bishop Ajagurajah showcases his vast wealth with his expensive fleet of vehicles. Photo source: @ajagurajah_official, @dek360ghana

Source: Instagram

In the video, the leader of the Ebenezer Worship Centre received a great reception as he landed at the university inside a new, sleek, black, unregistered Toyota Fortuner as part of a convoy.

The luxury SUV, which has a Lexus-inspired design with an automatic gearbox and leather seats for comfort, is reportedly worth over $30,000.

The TikTok video of Opambour making his public appearance with his Toyota Fortuner is below:

Bishop Ajagurajah flaunts his expensive vehicles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Ajagurajah flaunted his expensive vehicles in several videos on social media.

The leader of the Ajagurajah movement displayed his Mercedes-Benz, Jetour T2, and other high-end vehicles he regularly drove to public events.

Bishop Ajagurajah's impressive collection of cars triggered many reactions from Ghanaians, who praised him for amassing his vast wealth.

