Bishop Ajagurajah is among the rich and well-connected men in the Ghanaian Christian evangelical society

Over the years, the controversial religious leader has constantly given his followers a glimpse of his vast wealth

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the luxury vehicles Bishop Ajagurajah has purchased in recent years

Controversial Ghanaian religious leader and founder of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Ghanaian evangelical space.

Bishop Ajagurajah showcases his vast wealth with his expensive fleet of vehicles. Photo source: @ajagurajah_official, @dek360ghana

Source: Instagram

Since appearing on the scene a few years ago, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement has risen to become one of the most talked-about and prominent voices on social media and among Ghanaian society's elites.

Aside from his big houses and church, Ajagurajah, the self-proclaimed Chop Bar pastor, has also gained notoriety for his acquisitions of expensive luxury vehicles, which he often showcases on social media for his numerous followers and critics who doubt his vast wealth.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the leaders of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Ajagurajah's expensive fleet of cars.

Bishop Ajagurajah showcases his fleet of cars

1. Jetour T2 XWD

In August 2025, Bishop Ajagurajah debuted a new Jetour T2 XWD, a rugged off-road SUV produced by major Chinese automotive manufacturer Chery Holding Group.

In a viral TikTok video, the religious leader was seen cruising inside his luxury vehicle and conversing via a walkie-talkie as his subordinates held his church's official flag and ushered him to the funeral service venue.

The prophet received a huge ovation from the funeral attendees as he arrived in the Jetour T2, which features a 2.0L turbocharged engine, spacious interior and advanced terrain-handling technology.

The vehicle also boasts a 360-degree camera and a suite of intelligent driving assistance systems.

Its interior has a large touchscreen, panoramic roof, and various comfort and convenience features.

According to reports, the cost of Ajagurajah's Jetour T2 ranges between $20,000 and $35,000 (equivalent to GH₵ 480,000 to GH₵ 685,000 in Ghana).

The TikTok videos of Bishop Ajagurajah driving his Jetour T2 in public are below:

2. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport

Aside from the Jetour T2, the leader of the Ajagurajah also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport.

The spiritual leader has often been spotted attending several high-profile events in the luxury high-performance SUV, which is equipped with unique features, including lane trace assist, emergency steering and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless CarPlay/Android Auto.

The cost of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport reportedly ranges from over $90,000 to $155,000.

The TikTok video of Ajagurajah with his Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport is below:

3. 2022 Ford F150 XLT

In 2024, Ajagurajah showed off a brand-new, unregistered silver Ford F150 XLT parked on the premises of his big house.

The overseer of the Ajagurajah movement shared that he had been gifted the car by a married couple, Adofo and his wife, Grace Adofo, as appreciation for the help they received from him some time ago.

The bishop noted that he did not want to deceive his followers into thinking he had acquired the car himself with his money, even though it was a gift.

Ajaguraah also confirmed that the Ford F150 XLT he had received was the 2022 model, worth an estimated GH₵930K at the time.

The TikTok video of Bishop Ajagurajah with his 2022 Ford F150 XLT is below:

4. 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4

Bishop Ajagurajah also owns a red, registered 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 pickup truck as part of his car collection.

The religious leader first showed off the vehicle during his hilarious fashion feud with renowned Ghanaian businessman and boutique owner Osebo the Zaraman in 2024.

Bishop Ajagurajah challenges Shatta Wale and flaunts a Rolls-Royce in a video. Image credit: @shattawaleking and @ajagurajah12

Source: TikTok

Ajagurajah was recently spotted with the vehicle as part of his convoy during the 40-day observation event for the late Kristo Asafo church founder and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka in Accra in October 2025.

The 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 pickup truck reportedly costs between $28,000 to $35,000.

The TikTok video of Bishop Ajagurajah's 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 pickup truck is below:

5. Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213 model)

In 2022, Bishop Ajagurajah acquired a new black Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213 model) and flaunted it on social media.

Footage of the preacher washing the vehicle at his residence was circulated on social media by renowned Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213 model) features advanced technology like dual-screen cockpits and optional semi-autonomous driving features.

The cost of the luxury sedan reportedly ranges from $20,000 to over $100,000, depending on the trim and options.

The YouTube video of Bishop Ajagurajah showing off his Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213 model) is below:

Ajagurajah speaks after Agradaa's prison sentence reduction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Ajagurajah spoke after Agradaa's 15-year prison sentence was reduced to a year following her successful appeal at the Amasaman High Court.

In a video, the controversial preacher jubilated and praised his colleague after the news emerged.

Ajagurajah's reaction to Agradaa's prison sentence reduction courted attention on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh