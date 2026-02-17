Prophet Nigel Gaisie has reached elite status in Ghanaian society following years of success in his evangelical works

The Prophetic Hill Chapel founder has often displayed his wealth in public despite portraying himself as a modest clergyman

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the luxury vehicles Prophet Nigel Gaisie has purchased in recent years

Renowned Ghanaian preacher Prophet Nigel Gaisie has courted attention after footage of his numerous luxury vehicles surfaced on social media.

The preacher, whose December 31, 2025 prophecy about Agradaa's release came to pass in February 2026, has amassed vast wealth in his years as a prominent member of the Ghanaian evangelical society.

Just like his colleagues Bishop Daniel Obinim, Reverend Obofour, Prophet Eric Uche Boahen, Prophet Bernard El-Bernard Nelson Eshun, Bishop Ajagurajah, and many others, Nigel Gaisie has often showed his opulence publicly with his display of luxury vehicles.

In past interviews, the renowned prophet recounted how he sold his 19 cars and used the money to build his church and sleep inside a taxi.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie's most expensive and best collection of cars in Ghana.

Nigel Gaisie flaunts expensive car collection

1. Maserati Ghibli

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, Nigel Gaisie made a grand entrance at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue conference at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) with his black 2026-registered Maserati Ghibli for the first time.

The mid-size luxury sedan has several impressive features, including an electronic power steering unit and advanced driver aid technologies like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

According to reports, a Maserati Ghibli costs from $10,000 to over $30,000.

The TikTok video of Nigel Gaisie arriving at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue conference Maserati Ghibli is below:

2. 2023 Cadillac Escalade

Prophet Nigel Gaisie also owns a customised black 2023 Cadillac Escalade, which he publicly debuted during his appearance at award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy's wife Louisa Ansong Satekla's cancer awareness event at the premises of the African University College of Communications (AUCC) on October 10, 2025.

He also attended veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Grace Ashley’s 25th anniversary celebration event at the PIWC auditorium on the campus of Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) on October 19, 2025.

The vehicle has an eight-inch curved OLED display and advanced driver-assistance features like Super Cruise with a spacious cabin to accommodate excess cargo.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade reportedly costs over $80,000.

The TikTok videos of Prophet Nigel Gaisie cruising inside his Cadillac Escalade are below:

3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC

Aside from the Maserati Ghibli and the Cadillac Escalade, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel also has owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 as part of his fleet of cars.

In August 2025, Nigel Gaisie was spotted with the luxury vehicle at the residence of the late legendary music icon Daddy Lumba in Legon, days after his untimely demise at the age of 60.

The renowned preacher was seen exiting from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550, which features 4MATIC all-wheel-drive technology, with media personality, actress and entrepreneur Adu Safowaah.

According to some reports, Nigel acquired the luxury vehicle for over $100,000.

The TikTok video of Nigel Gaisie with his Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 is below:

