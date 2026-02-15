One of the victims of Yaytseslav's has shared her side of the encounter on social media amid ongoing online backlash

The young lady's experience with the trending Russian content creator was shared in a viral video on TikTok

Yaytseslav's alleged victim's remarks on the controversial videos have got netizens sharing their varied thoughts

Dora, a Ghanaian woman who appeared in one of the controversial viral videos of Yaytseslav, has explained circumstances leading to her encounter with the Russian at the Accra Mall.

The young lady recounted that she was with two other ladies when Yaytseslav approached them at the entrance of the mall. Initially, they paid him no attention. However, Yaytseslav followed them into the mall.

Dora, a Ghanaian lady featured in one of Yaytseslav's videos, claims nothing happened between them. Photo source: Gossip24TV & @naanadonkorarthur

Dora explained that she mentioned a wrong name and decided to give Yaytseslav her Ghana number so, he would stop following them. The victim was indicated that she did not have any further encounter with the Russian.

According to Dora, she did not follow the Russian neither did he reach out to her after the meeting at the Accra Mall.

Dora expressed concern that even though she did not have any encounter with Yaytseslav beyond the meeting at the mall, her face had been everywhere.

"Everything in the video ended there. There is nothing aside from what is in the video. If giving out a number is what will make them drag me, that's OK. After a while it will go down. People should just be mindful of what they say."

Dora also stated that she lives in the USA and sees white people often making the allegation that she was moved by his complexion a false one. She also denied claims that she met Yaytseslav in December. She clarified that she came to Ghana in January 2026 for a short visit.

Reactions to Yaytseslav's victim's explanation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Naana Donkor Arthur on Facebook. Read them below:

Rhodaesinam_am_an_enterpreneur said:

"Those judging them should come and hear some of the ladies part of the story. We are too quick to judge people 😔."

Daavi_sela wrote:

"And who is that Dr??...is he okay?...I give my number to men who stop me and insist...I later block you for my freedom. Who is this Dr? Is he aware of the technicalities of some of these things? Typical Ghanaian crazy man can harm you too after being rejected...it's more of psychological than skin color. And why is a man so intentional about sleeping with so many women and videoing them not being the topic of discussion here and rather the ladies or his victims? Every single marriage in this earth majority of them started by: 'Can I take your number?' Since when did that also become wrong? Is it because of inferiority complex, because the guy taking their numbers is a white guy? Please let us have peace! How should she or her friends be responsible for whatever anybody feels they want to think? Leave these ladies alone."

Paulofori69 said:

"Please ask the lady if it were any Ghanaian person following her for contact wat would she do."

lauddepoet wrote:

"I believe you my sister."

Efya3583 wrote:

"I mostly just give my number to avoid drama but if you call and I realise it is you, you will chop ghosting or block and I never tell my real name so I understand this lady."

Iamdianasante said:

"Justice for this lady."

Ansah Emmanuel Kwame said:

"The truth is some of the ladies might be innocent, the video is been edited and don't forget he his an online content creator. Be careful of what you share, if truly those girls did what they did in the video then it a shame they have brought to the feminine, aside that, those girls are not crimi-nals, so stop spreading and sharing false information because some of you Guys even do worse than those girls in the video."

Source: YEN.com.gh