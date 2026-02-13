US Citizen Blasts Ghanaian Police Officers for Searching Him in Public, Video Sparks Reactions
- A video of a US citizen who recently came to Ghana is trending on social media
- It all happened after he was spotted lambasting some police personnel who stopped him for a search
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the incident.
A US citizen who relocated to Ghana has set social media ablaze after a video of his altercation with some personnel of the Ghana Police Service surfaced online.
The now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of withalvin__ showed a middle-aged African American man venting his frustration over the decision of three Ghanaian police officers to stop him for a search.
Recording the whole incident, the young man could be heard hurling invectives at the police officers as they carried out the search.
He accused the officers of taking advantage of African Americans such as himself and claimed they would not dare do that to Chinese nationals or Caucasians.
"Now you all are taking advantage of people out on the street. Look, they are all in my bag. They are searching me, but they ain't gonna stop a white and a Chinese person. This dude right here, he is rude."
Despite the insults from the African American, the police ensured they were done with the checks, handed his bag back to him, sat in their police vehicle, and left.
The African American man, who was displeased with what the officers did, accused them of being corrupt.
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.
Watch the X video below
Reactions to US citizen blasting Ghana Police
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the man’s encounter with the police.
@ella5kndyn7780 commented:
"They do the same with whites; they just don't video it. I was travelling with my boss who is white, and at every barrier he was stopped, searched, and questions were asked."
@GaruSarkCess indicated:
"Ghana police and Ghana women are the same; when they see a white person, they value and respect white people more than Ghanaians or black people lol."
@spankle779 opined:
"Black man is not free everywhere we go, and even in our own countries. Ghana is becoming more and more corrupt. Some police officers in Ghana are so corrupt and hustle foreigners for money, sometimes searching you for no reason and bothering you for money."
Police stop Kwaw Kese to search him
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, called out the Ghana Police Service over an alleged incident that occurred the same day.
Yaytseslav: Ghanaian men analyse pick-up lines used by alleged Russian man in his interactions with ladies
In a video, he shared his displeasure as he lamented while driving his luxurious car on the streets in the afternoon.
He said Ghana Police Service personnel randomly stopped and searched his car for about 30 minutes at Spintex Road.
He claimed the policemen suspected him of possessing hard substances in his car.
