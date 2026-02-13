A video of a US citizen who recently came to Ghana is trending on social media

It all happened after he was spotted lambasting some police personnel who stopped him for a search

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the incident.

A US citizen who relocated to Ghana has set social media ablaze after a video of his altercation with some personnel of the Ghana Police Service surfaced online.

The now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of withalvin__ showed a middle-aged African American man venting his frustration over the decision of three Ghanaian police officers to stop him for a search.

A US citizen shares frustration as Ghanaian police stop to search in the middle of a road. Photo credit: @thehustlerandthequeen/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Recording the whole incident, the young man could be heard hurling invectives at the police officers as they carried out the search.

He accused the officers of taking advantage of African Americans such as himself and claimed they would not dare do that to Chinese nationals or Caucasians.

"Now you all are taking advantage of people out on the street. Look, they are all in my bag. They are searching me, but they ain't gonna stop a white and a Chinese person. This dude right here, he is rude."

Despite the insults from the African American, the police ensured they were done with the checks, handed his bag back to him, sat in their police vehicle, and left.

The African American man, who was displeased with what the officers did, accused them of being corrupt.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Ghana Police personnel conduct stops a commercial mini bus. Photo credit:@National Road Safety Authority/Facebook

Source: UGC

Watch the X video below

Reactions to US citizen blasting Ghana Police

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the man’s encounter with the police.

@ella5kndyn7780 commented:

"They do the same with whites; they just don't video it. I was travelling with my boss who is white, and at every barrier he was stopped, searched, and questions were asked."

@GaruSarkCess indicated:

"Ghana police and Ghana women are the same; when they see a white person, they value and respect white people more than Ghanaians or black people lol."

@spankle779 opined:

"Black man is not free everywhere we go, and even in our own countries. Ghana is becoming more and more corrupt. Some police officers in Ghana are so corrupt and hustle foreigners for money, sometimes searching you for no reason and bothering you for money."

