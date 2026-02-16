Computer Man has caused a stir in the wake of his comments regarding Yaytseslav's videos and unfolding events

He claimed to have been rejected by one of the ladies and was surprised that she entertained the Russian guy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the claims made by Computer Man

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Nana Akwesi Amponsah, popularly known as Computer Man, has waded into the saga surrounding Russian national Vladislav Lyulkov, alias Yaytseslav, who made public videos of private moments with some Ghanaian ladies online.

In a video sighted on the YouTube page of One Ghana TV, Computer Man expressed pain over Yaytseslav's actions, lamenting that this was a dent in the country's image.

Ghanaian pastor Computer Man shares details of how one of Russian man Yaytseslav's victims allegedly rejected him. Photo credit: @ONe Ghana TV/ Yaytseslav/TikTok

Source: UGC

He claimed to know one of Yaytseslav's alleged victims, purporting that in time past, the lady rejected his love proposal.

"I knew one of the ladies very well. Nothing pains me more than knowing that the lady I proposed to rejected me, not knowing she was going to sleep with this Russian guy. God will punish you. Now he is done with you," he told the interviewer.

Computer Man then claimed to have sighted Yaytseslav at various shopping malls in Accra, but never knew of his ulterior motive.

He also urged people to tone down their criticism of the victims, stating that viral videos making rounds online have been deeply edited to push a narrative that Yaytseslav, shortly after meeting the ladies, managed to convince them to go with him, suggesting they were cheap.

"The videos he made public have been edited. The ladies did not just follow him as he has made people believe in his videos. He was in touch with these ladies for some time and even went shopping for some of them in some instances," he claimed.

Yaytseslav victim breaks her silence

In related news, a married woman who appeared in one of the controversial viral videos of Yaytseslav has broken her silence, denying suggestions that she had a fling with him.

In a rebuttal video, the lady, who identified herself as Serena, stated that she did not visit Yaytseslav for anything related to a love affair, but business.

She claimed the footage of their encounter had been edited and manipulated to misrepresent what actually occurred between them.

A supposed Russian man, Yaytseslav, shares videos of private moments with Ghanaian women online, sparking outrage over consent and ethics. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

Source: TikTok

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 20,000 views and 80 comments.

Watch the YouTube video of Computer Man's interview:

Reactions to Computer Man's comments on Yaytseslav

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on Computer Man's comments regarding the matter.

@Vintageyou commented:

"It's violating human rights; he needs to be arrested."

@susandakora7057 added:

"He can be arrested, especially if he has an STD and is recording without consent."

Another Yaytseslav victim speaks amid allegations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the victims who was filmed by Yaytseslav had broken her silence, stating that Yaytseslav edited and manipulated the videos.

Detailing what transpired, she said Yaytseslav pursued her to get her number, and she only gave him the contact details to stop him from following her and her friends.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh