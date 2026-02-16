Bishop Daniel Obinim has amassed vast wealth as a prominent figure in the Ghanaian evangelical industry

Over the years, the once self-proclaimed angel of God has filled his mansion in Accra with several expensive vehicles

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the luxury vehicles Bishop Daniel Obinim has assembled in recent times

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim has made the headlines after the expensive collection of luxury vehicles he owns surfaced on social media.

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim shows off his expensive car collection. Photo source: @bishop.obinim.ministries

Source: TikTok

The founder and General Overseer of the International God's Way Church has assembled some of the most exotic vehicles in Ghana throughout his many years in the Christian ministry.

Bishop Obinim has made several public appearances with his wife, Florence Obinim, inside expensive vehicles that have left many Ghanaians, including his colleagues, watching with admiration and envy.

As such, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Bishop Obinim's most expensive and best collection of cars in Ghana.

1. 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom

In 2018, Bishop Obinim courted attention after he shipped a brand new customised silver 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom he had acquired abroad into Ghana.

Footage of the high-end luxury car being offloaded from a truck on the premises of the preacher's huge mansion was shared by renowned blogger Zionfelix on social media.

Obinim, his wife Florence, and their daughter were joined by some close associates and church members as they celebrated the arrival of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

At the time, it was reported by various Ghanaian media outlets that the controversial pastor had spent over $300,000 on the four-door car, which has a redesigned front end with LED headlights, an updated infotainment system, and an 8-speed transmission.

In 2025, he stole the show after he stormed President John Dramani Mahama's Worship with the Clergy program with his associates on February 28.

The Facebook video of Bishop Obinim with the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom is below:

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim attending an event in his car is below:

2. 2014 Range Rover Vogue

Aside from the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bishop Obinim also owns a registered customised 2014 Range Rover Vogue.

The prominent preacher made the expensive acquisition of the vehicle in 2017 for a reported $168,000.

In 2025, Obinim displayed the silver full-size luxury SUV at the premises of his residence as he showed off his properties in a viral video.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim showing off his 2014 Range Rover Vogue is below:

3. Range Rover Sport

In 2014, Bishop Obinim acquired a new customised white four-door Range Rover Sport to add to his car collection.

In 2025, the prophet gave fans a glimpse of the expensive car parked on the premises of his residence in Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana in a video he shared on social media.

In the video, he was seen heading out of his huge mansion in a body-fitting suit. Over five cars had been parked on Obinim's compound.

He filed past the luxury vehicles, joking about not knowing which car to drive in. He later settled for the white Range Rover Sport.

The vehicle reportedly costs between $10,000 to $25,000.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim flaunting his Range Rover Sport is below:

4. Bentley Mulsanne

In 2018, the founder of the International God's Way Church acquired a new Bentley Mulsanne, a luxury saloon vehicle produced by the manufacturer from 2010 to 2020.

Photos of the vehicle on the premises of Obinim's house were shared on social media by blogger Busumuru Sean Kingston.

Bishop Obinim's daughter, Angel Obinim, speaks impeccable Spanish at her father's church event on December 31, 2025. Photo source: @bishop.obinim.ministries, @georgeeni61

Source: TikTok

The Bentley Mulsanne, which has bespoke luxury options like lambswool rugs, veneered picnic tables, and advanced entertainment systems, reportedly costs over $300,000.

The photos of Bishop Obinim's Bentley Mulsanne are below:

5. Mercedes-AMG G 63

In 2025, Bishop Obinim showed off an unregistered Mercedes-AMG G 63 at his residence as part of his fleet of cars, along with his Rolls-Royce Phantom and Range Rovers.

In February 2026, he was also spotted with his eldest son, Gifted Obinim, in the luxury high-performance SUV equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine.

According to the Mercedes-Benz USA website, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 costs over $190,000.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim and his son Gifted cruising in the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is below:

Reverend Obofour's fleet of cars emerges online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a list of Reverend Obofour's fleet of cars emerged on social media.

The controversial prophet's cars, which included a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Mercedes-Benz and other vehicles and their costs surfaced online.

Footage of Reverend Obofour's expensive vehicles triggered reactions among Ghanaian netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh