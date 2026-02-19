Prominent evangelist and Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) figure Shirley Obeng Adu has reportedly passed on

Some popular colleagues of the late woman of God confirmed the news of her untimely death online on February 18, 2026

Shirley Obeng Adu's demise has evoked sad reactions from her friends and loved ones, who eulogised her on social media

Shirley Obeng Adu, a Ghanaian evangelist and prominent member of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) branch in Dansoman, Accra, has reportedly passed away.

PIWC Dansoman church mourns as Deaconess Shirley Obeng Adu passes away. Photo source: Shirley Obeng Adu, Emmanuel Kyei Boate

The lead pastor of the Life Assembly and host of the Starr Sanctuary on renowned Accra-based broadcast station Starr 103.5 FM, Alex Brown, confirmed the news of Shirley's demise on his radio program on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Pastor Emmanuel Kyei Boate also broke the unfortunate news in an emotional post on his official Facebook page.

What happened to Deaconess Shirley Obeng Adu?

In his Facebook post, Pastor Boate, overcome with grief, stated that the late Shirley had tragically passed while giving birth to a child at a hospital in Ghana.

The exact date of the late woman of God's untimely demise remains unknown.

The prominent pastor from the Pentecost church eulogised the late Shirley, whom he described as 'a sister and a perfect example of a true human being and Christian'.

Pastor Boate also recounted the message the deceased shared during her evangelical works at the PIWC Dansoman branch.

He wrote:

"Oh, Abena, why so soon. One of the most painful ways of leaving this earth is death through childbirth. You were more than a sister and such a perfect example of a true human being and Christian."

"Still remember your message preached back in the days in PIWC DANSOMAN “Cover my nakedness with Love.” Rest well Odike. Rest well Abena. Rest well Shirleeeeeeey, Shirley Obeng Adu."

The popular preacher also recounted his last conversation with Shirley during a phone call two weeks before her untimely passing.

Pastor Boate noted that he gave the deceased some words of encouragement during their final conversation.

He wrote:

"Abenaaaaa, we only spoke barely two weeks ago, and I encouraged you, not knowing it was the last time I was gonna hear your voice that called me Kyei. Abena, my sister, this is painful. I’ve not recovered from Akosua’s death and now this. Smh. Oh death."

Speaking on his Starr Sanctuary program, Pastor Alex Brown shared old memories of the late Shirley.

He also recounted how the late deaconess impacted his life with her teachings and evangelism some years ago.

The Facebook posts announcing Deaconess Shirley Obeng Adu's demise are below:

Who is late Deaconess Shirley Obeng Adu?

Deaconess Shirley Obeng Adu, a native of Bompata in the Ashanti Region, was a prominent figure at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) branch in Dansoman, Accra.

She was a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon and completed her secondary school education at the prestigious Cape Coast-based institution, Ghana National College.

Shirley was also formerly a member of the Pentecost Students and Associates of the University of Ghana (PENSA Legon).

The New Jersey All Nations Church mourns as man of God, Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi, passes away. Photo source: All Nations Church, New Jersey

Shirley Obeng Adu's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kwabena Owusu Achiaw commented:

"Aww! A cedar of Lebanon has fallen. May her great soul rest in peace. My condolences to you and the entire family, Sofo."

Mina Samonas wrote:

"It pains me when I hear women die, especially when bringing another life into this world. This is so sad. May her soul rest in perfect peace, my condolence to you, her family and her friends."

Oppong Kyeremeh said:

"Death is just one monstrous idiot! Yes! A big idiot! I encountered her first at PENSA, Legon, then at Dansoman PIWC. One giant memory stood out: She knew the gospel and preached it with the dexterity of Apostle Paul. Nothing makes any sense."

