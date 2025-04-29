Patapaa's animosity towards Sarkodie was triggered during a recent no-holds-barred interview with Afroculture's Save Room podcast

The One Corner hitmaker couldn't control his anger when the interviewer referenced his issues with Sarkodie

A snippet of the interview in which he bragged about his status as one of the most bankable artistes has surfaced online

Ghanaian musician Patapaa has been featured on Afroculture's April 29th edition of its The Savage Room podcast.

Snippets of his fiery interview have garnered significant traction on social media.

Patapaa couldn't conceal his anger when the host of the podcast suggested he started performing at funerals since his career was over.

The interviewer's suggestion stems from a line in Sarkodie's 2018 guest verse on Y Pee's Meye Guy remix.

The award-winning rapper Sarkodie insinuated in his raps that Patapaa would be performing at his funeral if he were not wealthy.

Patapaa, who found the rap line demeaning, went ballistic on Sarkodie in several interviews after the song was released.

In his recent interview with The Shade Room, Patapaa reiterated his stance about Sarkodie's rap reference to him.

Patapaa was visibly angry and attempted to express his emotions by knocking the interviewer.

The One Corner hitmaker clarified that his career was not over, as many have speculated.

He bragged as he tried to demonstrate that he was better off with the current status of his career.

"The kind of shows I play, Sarkodie can never be booked for those shows," Patapaa claimed.

Patapaa's snide remarks about Sarkodie stir reactions

YWN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Patapaa's jabs at Sarkodie.

@lifespaner wrote:

"Is it only me or someone is with me, patapaa is looking nice in this podcast oooo. Money is gradually working on him lol."

@papayaw707 remrkaed:

"I’ve realized that anyone who disrespects @sarkodie in this music industry in anyway is never successful."

obaaruth8 noted:

"My Agona Swedru people never disappoint oooo lol 😂🤣🤣🤣😂."

The Saint✝️

"But low-key Patapaaa is looking better than the last time we saw him oo🤣🤣."

@freesovereignGH shared:

"Pataapa should focus his energy on Sucasa Properties. That real estate company is duping a lot of Ghanaians. Collecting money and failing to deliver clients' homes..!

@1BongoIdeas remarked:

"That Sarkodie line was literally insulting. You don’t say that to a guy who at the time ad the biggest song on the continent."

@OfficialBigkay commented:

"Is Patapaa’s career really over? I don’t think so. He just doesn’t want to spend on big features, he uses all his money on drip.😂"

@JefferyAnkamah added:

"At this point, it’s deeper than music sometimes a simple “my bad” can end a long-standing grudge. Pride has kept beefs alive longer than they should’ve lasted. The hate can be seen in his lungs glimpsing at the video."

Patapaa reacts to ex-wife divorcing him

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa reacted to his former wife's claim that they are divorced.

The Ghanaian musician said he and Liha Miller were yet to finish the court process to annul their marriage.

He added that he never loved Liha Miller and did not propose to her, but rather she forced herself on him.

