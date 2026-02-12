Prophet Ogyaba's goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, has confessed to stealing money from an older man

The social media influencer with a huge following spoke about her lawyer's involvement in her lifestyle

Some social media users have commented on Ohemaa Dynamite's video online, which bloggers posted online

Prophet Ogyaba’s goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, has opened up about taking money from an older man’s home.

The social media influencer made the confession during a live TikTok session, where she addressed the allegations herself.

Ohemaa Dynamite: Prophet Ogyaba’s Goddaughter Admits Stealing Over $1,000 from Older Man

Ohemaa Dynamite speaks on $1,000 theft

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on February 12, 2026, Ohemaa Dynamite admitted to taking money from the man, whose identity she said she prefers to keep private.

According to her, the man had expressed interest in pursuing a romantic relationship with her. She claimed that over a period of nearly four months, she had been demanding money from him.

Ohemaa Dynamite stated during the live session that she took about $700, and some GH¢200 notes while leaving his home. She also alleged that she took his Ghana Card and some documents.

She further claimed that the man later called her and threatened to release a video of her taking the money. In response, she said she also threatened to accuse him publicly.

The influencer added that she has since consulted her lawyers regarding the matter and was assured she would not face legal consequences if the man decided to report her.

Her remarks have since sparked intense reactions on social media, with many users debating the implications of her statements.

