Ohemaa Dynamite: Prophet Ogyaba’s Goddaughter Admits to Stealing Over $1,000 from an Older Man
Celebrities

by  Portia Arthur
2 min read
  • Prophet Ogyaba's goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, has confessed to stealing money from an older man
  • The social media influencer with a huge following spoke about her lawyer's involvement in her lifestyle
  • Some social media users have commented on Ohemaa Dynamite's video online, which bloggers posted online

Prophet Ogyaba’s goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, has opened up about taking money from an older man’s home.

The social media influencer made the confession during a live TikTok session, where she addressed the allegations herself.

Prophet Ogyaba and Ohemaa Dynamite
Ohemaa Dynamite: Prophet Ogyaba’s Goddaughter Admits Stealing Over $1,000 from Older Man
Source: TikTok

Ohemaa Dynamite speaks on $1,000 theft

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on February 12, 2026, Ohemaa Dynamite admitted to taking money from the man, whose identity she said she prefers to keep private.

According to her, the man had expressed interest in pursuing a romantic relationship with her. She claimed that over a period of nearly four months, she had been demanding money from him.

Ohemaa Dynamite stated during the live session that she took about $700, and some GH¢200 notes while leaving his home. She also alleged that she took his Ghana Card and some documents.

She further claimed that the man later called her and threatened to release a video of her taking the money. In response, she said she also threatened to accuse him publicly.

The influencer added that she has since consulted her lawyers regarding the matter and was assured she would not face legal consequences if the man decided to report her.

Her remarks have since sparked intense reactions on social media, with many users debating the implications of her statements.

The YouTube video is below:

Ohemaa Dynamite recreates Chioma’s iconic engagement look

Ohemaa Dynamite, the goddaughter of Prophet Ogyaba, has turned heads at her birthday celebration after recreating Chef Chioma Adeleke’s famous engagement outfit.

The young fashion enthusiast wowed guests in a striking red mini corset dress that beautifully accentuated her curves.

As she confidently showed off her smooth dance moves, it was clear she was fully embracing the moment and the spotlight.

The beads perfectly complemented the handmade accessories she wore, giving the entire look a rich and coordinated finish.

The Instagram video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

