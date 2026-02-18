A doom prophecy made by Prophet Immanuel Light before the untimely death of Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has resurfaced

The man of God was confirmed dead on Friday, February 13, 2026, causing massive sadness among his family and Ghanaians

The surfaced prophecy has sparked a debate on social media as users shared varied opinions on Pastor Prince Elisha's death

A prophecy shared by Prophet Immanuel Light about Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi before his death has surfaced, stirring a massive debate on social media.

A prophecy made by Prophet Immanuel Light about Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has resurfaced following his death.

Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi confirmed dead

On Friday, February 13, 2026, Ghanaian men of God and the entire nation were thrown into a state of mourning after it was announced that the popular cleric had passed away.

The news was first announced by the Instagram blogger Aba_the_great, who shared an image of the pastor and captioned it, she wrote:

“I want to make an announcement, but unfortunately, I don’t recall the full name of this pastor. Can someone help me out? I’m once again surprised no prophet saw this coming.”

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei was the founder and leader of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International. According to reports, he died after allegedly battling a short illness.

Prophet Immanuel Light's prophecy about Pastor Elisha

Following the death of Pastor Elisha, a video of Prophet Immanuel Light prophesying doom has surfaced, confirming a manifested prediction

In a video dated November 17 2025, Prophet Immanuel Light declared that from a prophetic insight, a man of God was going to kick the bucket.

According to the man of God, the tragedy might occur between 2026 and 2027 and would spark sadness across Ghana.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Immanuel Light below:

Rev Obofour reacts to Pastor Prince’s death

Speaking in a viral video, Rev Obofour mourned the death of his colleague while sharing an encounter he had with him before his untimely death.

“I am very pained by the death of Pastor Prince Elisha. We were not too close, but I am very heartbroken. Indeed, life is full of mysteries,” he said.

According to the man of God, he once went to a popular restaurant for a meal. While there, Pastor Prince Elisha approached, and they had a chat. He detailed how the cleric applauded him over his ministry.

Rev Obofour claimed little did he know that the next time he would hear of him would be his death.

The TikTok video of Rev Obofour mourning Pastor Prince Elisha Osei is below:

Reactions to Prophet Immanuel Light’s prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Immanuel Light's prophecy resurfaces following Pastor Prince Elisha's death:

Obaa Yaa wrote:

“The fact that you always see and do nothing about it marvels me.”

Miss Tina wrote:

“It's about time we take prophecies seriously.”

Agyemang Lisa wrote:

“Please, kindly pray for solutions when you see some of these things.”

Prophet Immanuel Light's doom prophecy about Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi comes to pass.

Prophet Immanuel Light's prophecy about Alpha Hour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a doom prophecy Prophet Immanuel Light gave about Alpha Hour that materialised as predicted.

In a November 2025 video, the young man of God predicted an impending disaster that would befall a big church in Ghana in 2026.

After the attempted arson on Pastor Elvis Agyemang's church, Prophet Immanuel Light's resurfaced doom prophecy triggered mixed reactions from netizens.

