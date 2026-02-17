Prominent Ghanaian preacher, Rev Obofour, has broken his silence on the death of Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi

He disclosed how heartbroken he was at the news of his colleague's passing, recalling their previous encounter

Ghanaians reacted massively to the tragic news as they shared their condolences with the family of Pastor Elisha

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour, has heartbreakingly reacted to the death of his colleague, Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi.

Rev Obofour breaks his silence on the tragic death of Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi.

Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi confirmed dead

On Friday, February 13, 2026, Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning after it was announced that the popular cleric had passed away.

Pastor Elisha Osei's death was first announced by the Instagram blogger Aba_the_great, who shared an image of the pastor and captioned it:

“I want to make an announcement, but unfortunately, I don’t recall the full name of this pastor. Can someone help me out? I’m once again surprised no prophet saw this coming.”

Pastor Elisha Osei was the founder and leader of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International.

According to reports, he died after battling a short illness, alleged to be a heart attack.

Rev Obofour reacts to Pastor Prince’s death

Speaking in a viral video, Rev Obofour mourned the death of his colleague while sharing an encounter he had with him before his untimely death.

“I am very pained by the death of Pastor Prince Elisha. We were not too close, but I am very heartbroken. Indeed, life is full of mysteries,” he said.

According to the man of God, he once went to a popular restaurant for a meal.

While there, Pastor Prince Elisha approached him, and they had a chat.

He detailed how the cleric applauded him over his ministry, and had no idea the next time he heard of his colleague would be after his death.

Reactions to Obofour mourning Pastor Prince Osei

Below are some condolence messages from Ghanaians on social media compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Mi Vida wrote:

“I haven't been able to cry since yesterday. I just can’t believe it, and I don’t believe that he is no more. God, why?”

Sandra wrote:

“Oh! So sad, we are not going to hear Secret TV anymore? hmmm, may his soul rest in peace.”

Famous wrote:

“I don't know why I still can't believe that Pastor Elisha Osei is no more. So in this world, what exactly are we here for?”

Samuel Owiredu wrote:

“Very sad. Rest in peace, man of God. My condolences to his wife and children.”

Martin Amoro wrote:

“I am lost for words and very sad about his passing. My condolences to the family.”

Rev Obofour joins the many Ghanaians mourning the death of Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi.

Old video of Pastor Prince Elisha resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Pastor Prince Elisha Osei looking healthy and energetic had resurfaced in the days after his unexpected passing.

The man of God shared a father-daughter moment on his TikTok page, stepping out of his house looking strong as he and his daughter headed to the church.

Looking at how energetic Pastor Prince Elisha was in the resurfaced footage, many Ghanaians admitted that his death had never crossed their minds.

