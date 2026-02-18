The spiritual leader, Karma President, has dropped a doom prophecy for Ghana's former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

This came after Prophet Roja cautioned the flagbearer elect over a vision he had concerning the future of the New Patriotic Party

Karma President's fresh prediction has caused a massive stir on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to react

The self-acclaimed Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has shared a doom prophecy about the former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, confirming a prediction made by Prophet Roja.

Speaking in a recent video on TikTok that has gone viral, the spiritual leader emphatically stated that he has received a prophetic insight about Bawumia, similar to what his colleague had earlier shared.

According to him, the current NPP presidential candidate has been “spiritually shot” and may soon manifest in a form of ailment, likely to be a stroke.

He admonished Dr Bawumia to take swift spiritual actions to avert the danger before it comes into reality.

Karma President further asked the former MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to also seek spiritual backing for any attack from his enemies.

Prophet Roja's prophecy about Dr Bawumia

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM on February 4, 2026, Prophet Roja, who was reacting to a failed prophecy by Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, issued a word of caution to the former Vice President based on his vision surrounding the future of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Delving into details, he stated that there were certain things Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his team ought to do if he desires to represent the party as its flagbearer.

He intimated that his decision to make the information public was so that the former Vice President and his entourage would take his prophetic message seriously. Prophet Roja concluded on the matter by admonishing the Vice President’s team to act quickly on his message before it was too late.

"Dr Bawumia has work to do; his people have work to do. There are certain things still hanging in the air; hence, they should ensure that they work on them. What Prophet ElBernard said regarding Kennedy leading the party still hangs. The battle is not over, and what is hanging in the air can disappear, but that will happen when people come to a point of realisation. Things must be done immediately", he said boldly

Reactions to Karma President's prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Karma President's prophecy about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Clement wrote:

“He has no gods or whatever he calls himself.”

Joyce wrote:

“I don't even know what to say. Can't these so-called prophets be arrested?”

Judith wrote:

“ I just miss IGP Dampare. By now, all these people have been arrested long time. What's all this?”

Borne wrote:

“So now are you talking from yourself or from your gods?”

Karma President doom prophecy about Kevin Taylor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Karma President's prophecy about the US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor.

According to the seer, who shared a vision he had, the presenter had been cursed, asking him to take swift action to avert its influence.

His prophecy sparked reactions on social media as users blasted him for always releasing negative prophecies.

