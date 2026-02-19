Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu addressed reports of a second funeral for Daddy Lumba, expressing frustration in a TikTok Live video over plans to organise another ceremony

The renewed tension followed Papa Shee’s announcement that a fresh event dubbed ‘The Celebration Life of Daddy Lumba’ had been scheduled for March in Accra

In the video, the family head blamed Akosua Serwaa Fosuh and Ernestina Fosuh for boycotting the original funeral and lamented that the ongoing feud continued to dent the late musician’s legacy

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has broken his silence on reports that a second funeral for the late musician has been scheduled for March.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu slams Ernestina Fosuh and Akosua Serwaa's plans to organise a second funeral for Daddy Lumba. Image credit: @utvghana, @framesbyabrefa

Source: TikTok

Legendary musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

After his death, a bitter family feud emerged between his family members, leading to multiple lawsuits and a chaotic funeral.

His sister, Ernestina Fosuh, called for his funeral to be suspended for an autopsy to be conducted to discover his cause of death, but family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu brushed her claims aside and organised the funeral on December 13, 2025, after emerging victorious in a protracted legal battle.

Simultaneously, his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, sued his second wife, Odo Broni, seeking to be declared his sole legal wife, but was unsuccessful.

Daddy Lumba’s second funeral announced

On Monday, February 2, 2026, veteran hiplife superstar-turned-Evangelist, Papa Shee, announced that a second funeral was being organised for the late highlife legend.

He said the event, dubbed 'The Celebration of the Life of Daddy Lumba', will be scheduled for March 28 and March 29, 2026, in Accra.

It is expected to be attended by members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family who were dissatisfied with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s funeral, including his sister Ernestina Fosuh, his first wife Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, Wofa Yaw Opoku, and other members of the legal wives faction.

After his announcement, reports emerged that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had been granted permission by the Accra High Court to seek an injunction against the event, but Ernestina Fosuh denied that in a statement released on February 16, 2026.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu addresses Lumba's second funeral

On February 18, 2026, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu addressed the ongoing plans for a second Daddy Lumba funeral in a video shared by The Kash Room on TikTok.

In the video, the family head expressed frustration at plans to organise a second funeral for his late relative.

He slammed Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh for refusing to attend the late musician’s funeral, blaming them for how things turned out.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu also lamented that Daddy Lumba’s image continued to be tarnished through the never-ending social media battles between factions.

Evangelist Papa Shee announces plans for the late Daddy Lumba's second funeral scheduled for March 28 and 29 in Accra. Image credit: PapaShee, DADDYLUMBA

Source: Facebook

Abusuapanin slams Akosua Serwaa over Ghana visit

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu slammed Akosua Serwaa for visiting Ghana without coming to pay her respects.

In a video, he questioned the rationale behind the snub, which occurred after he testified against her in the court case over her bid to be declared Daddy Lumba's sole legal spouse.

