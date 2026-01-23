Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu broke his silence on Adom FM after learning that Akosua Serwaa had returned to Ghana without visiting him.

He questioned the motive behind excluding him, especially after dragging him to court during the tense funeral period of Daddy Lumba.

Clearly pained, the Abusuapanin shared his intention regarding Akosua Serwaa's action against him

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as 'Tupac', has opened up emotionally after learning that Akosua Serwaa visited Ghana without visiting him.

Abusuapanin Tupac pained as Akosua Serwaa returns to Ghana but 'avoids him'. Image credit: Mahamudu Bawumia, UTV

Source: TikTok

Speaking during a phone interview on Adom FM, the family head sounded deeply hurt as he addressed what he described as a painful snub.

According to him, during the funeral of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa was unable to travel to Ghana.

At the time, her children came down from Germany to represent the family and pay their last respects to their father.

He said the family accepted the situation in good faith and never held her absence against her.

Abusuapanin shared her disappointment in Akosua Serwaa

However, Tupac said he was disappointed and saddened to hear that she later returned to Ghana after the funeral and visited some family members without acknowledging him as the Abusuapanin.

In his view, that decision made little sense, especially considering that she had previously dragged him to court during the funeral disagreements.

“If you say you do not know the Abusuapanin, then why take him to court?” he questioned during the interview. He added that if her intention was truly to come and greet the family, visiting him should have been natural.

Clearly emotional, Tupac asked what offence he had committed that was so grave it could not be forgiven.

He wondered what exactly she wanted from him and why reconciliation seemed impossible.

Listen to the TikTok audio below:

The Abusuapanin admitted the situation had pained him deeply.

He said the prolonged tension had taken a toll on him, and as a result, he had decided to wash his hands of all the controversies.

According to him, he is done fighting and will now focus on his peace, leaving others to continue as they wish.

Akosua Serwaa spotted leaving Ghana for Germany

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, stirred reactions on social media when she appeared to glare at an individual taking a photo of her on a flight as she reportedly made her way back to Germany.

On Monday, January 19, 2026, an image emerged on social media appearing to suggest Akosua Serwaa was returning to Germany.

The photo showed her in a flight and staring down a person who appeared to be recording her on their phone.

According to reports, Akosua Serwaa was headed back to Europe, although her departure had not been publicly announced.

The photos sparked mixed reactions online, with some Odo Broni fans jabbing her quiet departure, while Akosua Serwaa’s defenders slammed their opponents for invading her privacy.

Akosua Serwaa spotted at the Düsseldorf Airport ahead of her trip to Ghana. Image credit: Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: UGC

Akosua Serwaa arrives in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that on Friday, January 9, 2026, a video went viral on social media showing Daddy Lumba’s first wife at the Düsseldorf Airport in Germany ahead of her first trip to Ghana after her husband’s burial.

Akosua Serwaa touched down in Ghana later that day to a rousing welcome from a large crowd of Ghanaians, led by her unofficial fan group, Team Legal Wives.

Many prominent celebrities, including media personalities Sally Mann and Ohemaa Woyeje, joined in welcoming her in grand style.

Source: YEN.com.gh