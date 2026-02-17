Ernestina Fosuh, elder sister of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, dismissed claims that a planned celebration of life for her brother had been halted

The renewed tension followed reports that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu sought an injunction at the Accra High Court to stop the second funeral

Fosuh also denied rumours she viewed Lumba’s body before burial, stating she was turned away at Transitions Funeral Home, reportedly on Abusuapanin’s orders

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Daddy Luma’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brepomaa, has broken her silence following claims that a planned celebration of life for her late brother had been halted.

Ernestina Fosuh denies claims that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has secured an injunction against Daddy Lumba's second funeral. Image credit: @framesbyabrefa, @officialutvghana

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60, after falling ill at his East Legon mansion.

According to reports, he was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, where he passed away.

The highlife great’s death sparked a massive conflict within his family, particularly among his two surviving wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, as well as his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Daddy Lumba’s sister opposed the planned December 13 date set by Abusuapanin and filed an injunction to halt it at the High Court in Accra.

On December 12, the court initially ruled in favour of the injunction, but later overturned it after the appellants failed to meet new conditions imposed by the judge.

Ernestina Fosuh organises second Daddy Lumba funeral

On January 26, 2026, former hiplife star turned Evangelist, Papa Shee, announced that the late singer’s immediate family was organising a second funeral in his honour.

He said the event was being billed as a celebration of life and would be held from March 28 through to March 29.

Following the announcement, reports emerged on February 13 that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was attempting to stop the event.

The reports said the Accra High Court had granted him leave to file an injunction to stop the upcoming event.

Below is a Twitter post with details of Abusuapanin’s plans to stop the second Lumba funeral.

Ernestina Fosuh responds to injunction reports

On February 16, Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, released a statement pushing back against rumours that the celebration of life had been halted.

She said the rumours were false and that the event would be held in March, as planned.

Ernestina Fosuh also sought to clarify misinformation that claimed she had seen her late brother’s body before his burial.

She said after Daddy Lumba’s death, she attempted to see his body at Transitions Funeral Home but was turned away.

Fosuh also added that she had granted full power of attorney to Papa Shee to organise the event on her and the family’s behalf due to her living in Germany.

The TikTok post with the statement released by Ernestina Fosuh is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh