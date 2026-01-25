Daddy Lumba's younger sister, Faustina Fosu's son, died on Saturday, January 24, 2026 in Kumasi

Even though many people came to the house to confirm Kofi's demise and mourn with his mum, Abusuanin was absent

A day after Kofi's death, Abusuapanin Tupac went to the house with some others to console Faustina Fosu

Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Tupac, went to the house of Faustina Fosu to condole with her after she lost her son, Kofi.

Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, lost her son in the early hours of Saturday, January 26, 2026.

Abusuapanin Tupac goes to Faustina Fosu's home to offer condolences after her son passed away. Photo credit: De Prince & Abrewanana TV

Source: TikTok

Faustina Fosu's second-born reportedly passed away in Kumasi after a short illness.

On the day Kofi passed away, several relatives came to the house, but Abusuapanin Tupac did not show up. Several people online wondered why the family head had not shown up.

On Sunday, January 25, 2026, a day after Kofi passed away, Abusuapanin Tupac went to Faustina Fosu's house to console the family and help with the funeral arrangements.

Abusuapanin Tupac was in a traditional black cloth and native slippers. He was accompanied by some family members who were also wearing black and red attire.

Daddy Lumba's family head greeted the people present and shook hands with some of those in the house. After he sat down, Faustina Fosu who was in a black and white cloth, came to greet Abusuapanin and his entourage.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to Abusuapanin's visit

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @abrewananatv on TikTok. Read them below:

Hala Madrid 💯🥰✌️💕 said:

"His work has started again 😂🤣🤣."

James Nike wrote:

"You see maturity from Abusuapanin and see Wofa Poku comment when asked if he will inform Abusuapanin. Abusuapanin is not abt age, ooh."

happytsiato1 said:

"I thought he won't be informed ooo, Wofa Yaw said, ye3n forgetii no."

James Nike wrote:

"Give him respect, family members, irrespective of the misunderstanding you guys are having, guys don't let outsiders decide for u guys, please."

Ms_Ann said:

"Awww Asem oo😭💔 rest well, Kofi."

Mummy wrote:

"He's serious today 😁😁😁."

Cecilia Adjei said:

"My condolences."

Samuel Owusu wrote:

"I want to see the teams that will be formed from this funeral."

Mrs Frimpong 💍🤍🥰 said:

"Did you see tears in his eyes 😔 but Wofa yaw Poku was crying deeply 😭😭 hmmm this man."

Opoku_Leo🦁♌️ wrote:

"Asantefo) ne akutia suu 🤣🤣🤣."

Emmydon said:

"You could see the man is really sad, but camera nti he dey smile small small."

Rod wrote:

"I really love this man 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼."

danny_ysb said:

"This man is under too much pressure."

Trendysh Fabrics wrote:

"wcb3 ahye ama saah asefoc ase if they don't unite."

Source: YEN.com.gh