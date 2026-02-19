The Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II escaped unharmed from a serious car accident on Thursday, February 19, 2026

Following the accident, an old doom prophecy from young Ghanaian preacher Immanuel Light has resurfaced on social media

Immanuel Light's doom prophecy has triggered a massive debate among many Ghanaian social media users

An old prophecy from young Ghanaian preacher Immanuel Light about the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II appears to have been fulfilled following his car accident on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Prophet Immanuel Light's 2025 prophecy resurfaces after Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II's accident on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photo source: Kessben FM, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Source: Facebook

In the early hours of Thursday, February 19, 2026, the Ga Mantse was reported to have been involved in a road accident at Pai-Katanga in the Oti Region.

3News reported that the crash occurred around 2:00 am as he was returning to Accra from Tamale, after meeting the Yaa Naa in the Northern Region.

The visit formed part of ongoing engagements among traditional authorities aimed at strengthening unity and reinforcing bonds of mutual respect.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service were said to have responded swiftly and timely when they were called to the scene.

The Ga Mantse reportedly escaped unhurt and is in stable condition. However, his driver sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Photos of the prominent monarch's badly damaged SUV at the scene after the accident later emerged on social media.

The Facebook post detailing Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II's car accident is below:

Immanuel Light's prophecy resurfaces after accident

In a prophecy he shared on November 14, 2025, Prophet Immanuel Light, who has gained prominence for his accurate prophecies, claimed to have seen a prominent monarch involved in a car accident in a vision.

The young preacher claimed that the accident would happen at any moment from November 2025 to 2026 and beyond.

He said:

"I just saw even a king, and I also saw an accident. I believe this is going to happen from November 2026 and beyond."

The TikTok video of Immanuel Light sharing his doom prophecy is below:

Immanuel Light's prophecy about Elisha's death resurfaces

Prophet Immanuel Light's prophecy about Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi before his death surfaced, stirring a massive debate on social media.

The founder and leader of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship died on Friday, February 13, 2026, from a reported battle with a short illness.

Prophet Immanuel Light’s 2025 prophecy resurfaces amid outrage over an alleged baby theft incident at the Mamprobi Polyclinic on February 17, 2026. Photo source: @tv3ghana, @immanuel_lightt

Source: Instagram

In a video dated November 17, 2025, Prophet Immanuel Light declared that, from a prophetic insight, a man of God was going to pass away.

According to the man of God, the tragedy was projected to occur between 2026 and 2027 and would spark sadness across Ghana.

The TikTok video of Prophet Immanuel Light sharing his prophecy about Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi is below:

Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Minaa commented:

"Father have mercy 🥺."

Glad remarked:

"May God have mercy on us."

Micky said:

"Thank you and thank God for your prophecy."

Immanuel Light's baby theft prophecy resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old concerning prophecy from Immanuel Light emerged after the theft of a baby at the Mamprobi Polyclinic.

In a video, the prophet claimed to have seen Ghana record multiple baby theft cases from 2025 to 2026.

Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecy triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh