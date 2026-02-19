The media personality, Vim Lady, has broken her silence on the baby theft at Mamprobi Polyclinic that stirred outrage

She detailed the possible reason why the abductor may have taken the adorable, few-day-old infant away from his mother

Vim Lady's reactions have attracted massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians blasted her for making such a claim

Afia Pokua, widely known as Vim Lady, has reacted to the missing baby incident at Mamprobi Polyclinic as she detailed a possible reason for the abductor’s decision.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, massive tension erupted after news broke that a newborn baby whose gender remains undisclosed had gone missing at a government hospital in Mamprobi shortly after being delivered through a Caesarean section.

According to reports, the abductor is believed to have posed as a nurse in the facility, aiding her to gain access into the room where the baby was lying.

From a circulating video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a man believed to be the father of the baby is seen confronting the authorities of the health facilities to release the CCTV footage, triggering them to do the needful.

After several hours of waiting, the suspect was arrested, and the baby was finally united with his family.

Vim lady speaks on Mamprobi baby theft

Following the arrest of the suspect, Vim Lady took to her official Facebook page to share her opinion on the case.

According to her, she feels pity for the suspect because she might not be a thief. She claimed she may have been suffering from a psychological illness caused by pressure from society.

“I feel sorry for this alleged 'Baby Thief'. She is not guilty by reason of insanity. She is not a thief, she is a victim of psychological sickness and emotional pressure caused by a society that blames, insults and punishes women because their womb cannot carry a child to full term,” she said.

“In her mind, she thought she was justified in taking the baby. She had no idea it was a crime. Send her to Pantang, not jail. Sick society,” she added.

The Facebook post of Vim Lady is below:

Reactions to Vim Lady's opinion

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Robbie wrote:

“Ridiculous assertion. Have you thought of the mother of the baby? What if she wasn't caught? Would you have said the same thing you are saying right now? If YOUR baby was stolen..... would you have said the same things you are saying now?”

Vim Hype wrote:

“I think you have a point, but not entirely true. if society is pressuring you, learn to know that you owe no one an explanation.”

Thomas wrote:

“I feel the same way. She might have been pressured by this society and bad marital challenges.”

Morvis wrote:

“Society will push you to do something that you don’t want to do. But not everybody will be rich or give birth, I know there is something special about her that people wish they had. Let’s be content with what we have and give time sometime. Lord, let your grace fall upon us.”

Watch the Facebook video of Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey speaking below:

Minister of Gender speaks on baby theft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Gender, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, speaking in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews, explained that the suspect, who happens to be a lady, saw a convenient environment and took advantage of the situation.

She further stated that even though the act is not praiseworthy, the suspect needed support due to the trauma she may have experienced.

