Popular Kumawood actress and filmmaker Patricia Osei Boateng has reportedly surrendered to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) after being declared wanted by the police over her alleged connection to an armed robbery syndicate.

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, rumours emerged that the police had launched a manhunt to apprehend the Kumawood actress after her husband, Eric Antwi Duku, the alleged leader of the syndicate, was killed in a gunfight.

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, the famous crime prevention advocacy group, Crime Check Foundation, also shared the news on social media.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced Patricia's husband's demise and the arrest of four individuals linked to the alleged carjacking syndicate at a press briefing.

He further shared that during the operation, the alleged gang leader, Eric Antwi Doku, sustained gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital after an exchange of fire.

Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law's murder, aftermath

The group's arrest came days after they allegedly carjacked and killed Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of GoldBod CEO and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi, at Ohwim Tigo Junction in Kumasi on February 10, 2026.

The police stated that the deceased was ambushed and shot during the attack and that his Toyota Hilux vehicle was stolen during their operations.

Amankwa was later rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on February 18, five days after the incident.

According to police sources, Patricia Osei Boateng is suspected of aiding her husband, believed to be the leader of a robbery network known as the “Duku Syndicate," by disguising herself as a nurse to help him evade security checks during operations.

Police investigators also alleged that the Kumawood actress had travelled to Dubai following some of the robberies.

In a YouTube video on Thursday, February 26, 2026, blogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips24 TV confirmed the news of the police's manhunt for Patricia.

He also noted that the actress had notified the police of her intention to report herself after several bloggers shared the news online.

Patricia Osei Boateng allegedly reports to CID

According to a report by Gossips24 TV, Portia Osei Boateng reported herself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

