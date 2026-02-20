Ghanaian lady Rachael Maame Aba has passed away just two months after her lavish wedding

A friend announced her passing, sharing some videos from the deceased's wedding in December 2025

The videos have evoked deep emotions online, with many paying tributes to Maame Aba

A Ghanaian lady has passed away under sad circumstances, leaving family and friends heartbroken.

Ghanaian Lady Passes Away 2 Months After Plush Wedding, Sad Videos Break Hearts

Source: TikTok

The lady, Rachael Maame Aba, is reported to have passed on just about two months after she got married.

A friend who announced Maame Aba's passing shared photos and a video from the deceased's wedding in December 2025.

The post shared on TikTok on February 16, 2026, showed the deceased was dressed in colourful kente with her husband.

In the caption, Racheal's friend, @prisk82, indicated:

"Just two months after your wedding 😭😭😭."

See the TikTok post below:

In another post, @prisk82 shared a video of Racheal and her bridal train dancing at her traditional wedding, as well as other moments from the wedding. The video also showed more photos of the deceased

Watch the TikTok video below:

Another friend, @joankoomson, shared some videos and photos of Rachael with the caption:

"You got married in December, and you passed away in February🥹What a cruel world."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Earlier in December, @prisk82 had shared videos celebrating the marriage of her friend. One of the videos showed Racheal and her husband dancing at their wedding reception.

Watch the video below:

What caused Rachael's death after her wedding?

The initial announcements did not share much detail about what might have happened to Rachael or caused her passing.

However, chatter under some of the posts suggested that she had been taken ill not long after her wedding.

A teacher by profession, Racheal is a past student of Holy Child College of Education in Sekondi-Takoradi

Ghanaian Lady Passes Away 2 Months After Plush Wedding, Sad Videos Break Hearts

Source: TikTok

Reactions to Rachael's untimely passing after wedding

The news of Rachael's passing and the reemergence of her wedding videos have driven many social media users to tears. Many shared their condolences under the various posts. Below are some of the sad reactions YEN.com.gh gathered online.

PLACKAANY STITCHES said:

"But seriously, I don’t know her. But it pains me 🥺🥺🥺."

Goodluck olise said:

"😌😌 How can this young man take this pain ....eiii GOD PLS have mercy on this young soul and strengthen him to stand up against this storm Rest well Racheal 😌."

Nana Adwoa Amankrah said:

"Don't know her, but this hits so hard... condolences to her husband and family awww."

future queen

"What is going on these day,s such a nice lady may her soul rest in peace 😭😭😭."

Anthoinette said:

"Eeeeiii may her soul rest in peace, her husband is a friend to my husband, her husband can’t stop crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Afia nacosty Nash ♥️😍🥰 said:

"Aww, this lady came to our church and her prophecy came up, but it wasn’t a death prophecy, it was about her marriage ooo 🥺🥺."

Lady passes away six months after wedding

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that another pretty Ghanaian lady, Abena Serwah Brobbey Gambrah, had passed away just about six months after she married in a lavish wedding.

Just like Rachael's case, videos from her wedding and her funeral poster, which emerged online, triggered sadness among social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh