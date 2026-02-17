A man detailed an easy process for obtaining Spanish citizenship, courting online attention as his video went viral among aspiring applicants

He explained that the procedure required no agents or middlemen, stressing that anyone could follow the official process to gain citizenship independently

Meanwhile, Ghana temporarily suspended its diaspora citizenship applications to enhance efficiency and ensure smoother processing for future applicants

A Ghanaian man has attracted online attention after guiding fellow countrymen on how to obtain Spanish citizenship without unnecessary hurdles.

Ghanaian man outlines easy steps to gain Spanish citizenship without intermediaries.

In a widely circulated Facebook video, the middle-aged man explained that the process is far simpler than many believe, emphasising that there is no need to hire intermediaries or pay for costly agents.

He detailed that living in Spain for two years opens the door to citizenship, provided applicants follow the official procedures carefully.

Speaking in the Facebook video, he walked viewers through the steps, stressing the required documents, legal processes, and practical tips to make the journey smoother.

His approach aimed to empower people to take control of their applications confidently, avoiding scams or misinformation.

The video quickly went viral, drawing numerous reactions online.

Many viewers praised the man for simplifying a complex topic, while others shared their personal experiences and additional insights about living in Spain. Comments reflected appreciation for the clarity and encouragement offered, with several noting that they now feel more confident pursuing citizenship independently.

This guide has become a point of reference for Ghanaians interested in Spain, demonstrating that with the right information, dedication, and patience, the path to citizenship can be straightforward and achievable.

The Minister of Interior, led by Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, and the Diaspora Affairs Office, helmed by Kofi Okyere-Darko, jointly suspend the Ghanaian citizenship application process.

Ghana temporarily suspends citizenship application for diasporans

Meanwhile, Ghana's Ministry of the Interior, in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, has temporarily suspended the Ghanaian citizenship application process for diasporans.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, February 1, 2026, the two Ghanaian authorities stated that the suspension is part of an effort to streamline and enhance the application process.

This, the statement said, would make the Ghanaian citizenship application process more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly.

According to the joint statement from the Ministry of the Interior and the Diaspora Affairs Office, the temporary suspension would allow for necessary refinements to ensure a smoother and more seamless experience when applications resume.

The two state institutions further assured members of the global diasporan community of their continued commitment to welcoming them home.

"Both institutions remain fully committed to welcoming members of the global African family home, and we are working collaboratively to introduce refinements that will make future applications smoother and more seamless.

"We appreciate the continued enthusiasm and cooperation of all prospective applicants and look forward to resuming the process shortly," the statement continued.

