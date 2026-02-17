Ghanaian Man Shares Easy Pass to Getting Spanish Citizenship, Details
- A man detailed an easy process for obtaining Spanish citizenship, courting online attention as his video went viral among aspiring applicants
- He explained that the procedure required no agents or middlemen, stressing that anyone could follow the official process to gain citizenship independently
- Meanwhile, Ghana temporarily suspended its diaspora citizenship applications to enhance efficiency and ensure smoother processing for future applicants
A Ghanaian man has attracted online attention after guiding fellow countrymen on how to obtain Spanish citizenship without unnecessary hurdles.
In a widely circulated Facebook video, the middle-aged man explained that the process is far simpler than many believe, emphasising that there is no need to hire intermediaries or pay for costly agents.
He detailed that living in Spain for two years opens the door to citizenship, provided applicants follow the official procedures carefully.
Speaking in the Facebook video, he walked viewers through the steps, stressing the required documents, legal processes, and practical tips to make the journey smoother.
Watch the Facebook video below.
His approach aimed to empower people to take control of their applications confidently, avoiding scams or misinformation.
The video quickly went viral, drawing numerous reactions online.
Many viewers praised the man for simplifying a complex topic, while others shared their personal experiences and additional insights about living in Spain. Comments reflected appreciation for the clarity and encouragement offered, with several noting that they now feel more confident pursuing citizenship independently.
This guide has become a point of reference for Ghanaians interested in Spain, demonstrating that with the right information, dedication, and patience, the path to citizenship can be straightforward and achievable.
Ghana temporarily suspends citizenship application for diasporans
Meanwhile, Ghana's Ministry of the Interior, in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, has temporarily suspended the Ghanaian citizenship application process for diasporans.
In a press statement issued on Sunday, February 1, 2026, the two Ghanaian authorities stated that the suspension is part of an effort to streamline and enhance the application process.
This, the statement said, would make the Ghanaian citizenship application process more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly.
According to the joint statement from the Ministry of the Interior and the Diaspora Affairs Office, the temporary suspension would allow for necessary refinements to ensure a smoother and more seamless experience when applications resume.
The two state institutions further assured members of the global diasporan community of their continued commitment to welcoming them home.
"Both institutions remain fully committed to welcoming members of the global African family home, and we are working collaboratively to introduce refinements that will make future applications smoother and more seamless.
"We appreciate the continued enthusiasm and cooperation of all prospective applicants and look forward to resuming the process shortly," the statement continued.
Read the Facebook post below:
Dutch lady wants Ghanaian citizenship
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Dutch lady born and raised in Ghana for over 20 years had expressed her desire to be a Ghanaian citizen.
Elle said, despite living in the country her entire life, she is not officially recognised as a citizen and spoke about a dream to have dual citizenship.
