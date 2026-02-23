Ghanaian TikTokers, Ama Mona and 256Gangsta, were reportedly involved in an altercation that escalated beyond a verbal dispute

256Gangsta was later seen in a viral video receiving medical attention at a hospital emergency ward.

Ama Mona is said to be in police custody as investigations into the incident continue.

A disturbing incident involving two Ghanaian TikTok personalities has thrown social media into a frenzy.

Ama Mona reportedly in custody following altercation that left colleague critically injured. Image credit: NSM News, Ama Mona, 256gangsta

Ama Mona, a popular content creator known for her bold presence online, has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service after an altercation with fellow TikToker 256Gangsta turned violent.

From what is being widely shared online, the confrontation is said to have escalated into a physical fight.

Some accounts claim 256Gangsta was allegedly beating her during the heated exchange.

Ama Mona allegedly stabbed 256gangsta

In the middle of the struggle, Ama Mona is reported to have reached for a glass bottle and used it to stab him.

What exactly led to the clash is still unclear. Neither of them had publicly hinted at any serious tension before this incident surfaced.

Watch the TikTok video below:

A video that is currently circulating on TikTok and other platforms shows a man believed to be 256Gangsta lying in an emergency ward, covered in blood as medical staff try to stabilise him.

The footage is unsettling. He appears weak and in serious pain. Unconfirmed reports suggest he is in critical condition, although doctors or hospital authorities have not issued any official statement.

Meanwhile, sources say Ama Mona was picked up by the police shortly after the incident.

Watch another TikTok video below:

Authorities have yet to release a detailed statement about what happened or the charges she could face.

Netizens reacted to the hospitalisation of 265gangsta

Online reactions have been mixed.

Some people have strongly condemned the violence, while others argue that if she was truly being assaulted, then the situation could involve self-defence.

For now, many are urging calm as investigations continue. The full story is still unfolding, and Ghanaians are waiting for official clarification from the police.

Check out some comments below:

Daddy's favourite commented:

"So allegedly, The boy left his phone there and later came back to see that the girl was holding her phone and she ask for it but she said someone gave it to her so the ask her to give it back but she said no so he slapped her and took the phone away 1 hour later the girl rush to the boy on his way home and hit him with a club bottle."

Big Dragon commented:

"It’s so sad ngl."

Pretty Baby commented:

"Hmmmmmm😭."

Kwame Boat commented:

"May God heal him"

