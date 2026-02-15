Former Premier League boss Fawaz Al-Hasawi was stabbed during a home invasion at his £10 million Mayfair property

Premier League stars like Ruben Dias, Yves Bissouma, and Raheem Sterling have also been targeted in recent burglaries

Al-Hasawi’s luxury lifestyle and high-profile status may have made him a target for intruders

Millionaire businessman and former Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi was stabbed after confronting masked intruders who broke into his London home.

The 57-year-old was reportedly asleep when the robbers forced their way into his £10 million Mayfair property earlier this month.

Fawaz Al-Hasawi was stabbed during a home invasion at his £10 million Mayfair property. Image credit: James Gill-Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Al-Hasawi sustained stab wounds to his hand and injuries to his neck during the terrifying ordeal, which occurred as the intruders attempted to ransack his residence.

Fortunately, he survived the attack, and police confirmed that his injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-altering. It remains unclear if the robbers managed to steal any valuables before fleeing.

Meanwhile, images shared online showed Al-Hasawi in a hospital bed, his hands heavily bandaged. His legal team has urged authorities to release more details, highlighting concerns that other visitors from the Arabian Gulf might fear similar attacks.

Known for his collection of luxury watches, often displayed on social media, Al-Hasawi’s high-profile lifestyle may have made him a target.

Fawaz Al-Hasawi is injured following a home attack. Image credit: FinleyReports

Source: Twitter

The Kuwaiti entrepreneur acquired Nottingham Forest from the estate of Nigel Doughty in 2012 and sold the club to Evangelos Marinakis in May 2017, overseeing nine managerial changes in just five years.

Rising trend of celebrity home raids

Al-Hasawi’s attack comes amid a growing pattern of home invasions targeting Premier League stars.

Just weeks prior, Manchester City defender Ruben Dias and his partner, media personality Maya Jama, were victims of a raid at their Cheshire mansion, losing more than £1 million in designer watches, jewellery, handbags, and clothing.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has also shared experiences of multiple traumatic burglaries, reporting losses of luxury items worth around £1 million despite earning £50,000 a week.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling bravely confronted masked intruders armed with a knife to protect his young family during a home break-in, as GB News reported.

The incident happened in November 2025, masked intruders attempted to break into the newly signed Feyenoord star's Berkshire home while he was inside with his partner and children.

The spate of incidents has left Premier League stars on high alert, with some fearing that insiders may be tipping off burglars about their movements.

Authorities continue to investigate these raids, but the series of high-profile attacks underscores the risks faced by wealthy footballers and celebrities, highlighting the need for heightened security measures in their homes.

When Yves Bissouma lost £800K in fraud case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma, teammate of Mohammed Kudus, has reportedly lost over £800,000 after falling victim to a sophisticated fraud scheme.

The funds were allegedly withdrawn from his account between September 2022 and June 2024 without his knowledge, marking a troubling period for the Mali international both on and off the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh