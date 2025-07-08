A policeman was stabbed at Lower McCarthy Hill while taking his children to school on Monday morning (July 7, 2025)

The suspect, a reported 'green' smoker, allegedly attacked the official after being warned to stop his criminal activities

The policeman survived the attack and is receiving treatment, while police have launched a manhunt for the suspect

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A policeman identified as Sammy was reportedly stabbed by a suspected criminal at Lower McCarthy Hill in Accra on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 am on July 7, 2025, while Sammy was accompanying his children to school.

A suspected criminal attacks a young police officer at McCarthy Hills in Accra over a warning about his actions. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

The suspect, reportedly a known dope smoker in the area, approached Sammy, who was in plain clothes, and attacked him with a knife.

According to an eyewitness identified as Quartey, the suspect had previously been warned by Sammy to desist from nefarious activities, which may have motivated the attack.

When the policeman attempted to disarm the suspect, he fired several shots at close range but missed.

It was claimed that the suspect fortified himself with 'black power', popularly known as juju, rendering the bullets ineffective.

During the ensuing struggle, the suspect managed to stab Sammy in the right rib before fleeing the scene.

The police official, who survived the attack, is currently receiving treatment at the police hospital in Accra.

The suspect, according to the eyewitness, lives with his mother in the area and is said to be a notorious criminal who has been harassing people.

“Sometimes he would come with some boys on a motorbike, disturbing everybody,” Quartey said.

The police have confirmed the incident and launched an investigation. The head of public affairs for the Accra Regional Police Command, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, confirmed the details to Graphic Online.

The Facebook post is linked here.

Attacks on police in Ghana surging

This recent incident involving Sammy adds to the growing number of attacks on police officers by suspected criminals in Ghana.

Earlier, a police officer was reportedly killed during a robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi.

A statement by the police said an intelligence operation was underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the robbery.

The police have also given assurances that they are working diligently to arrest all suspects in the robbery.

Aside from this, in March 2024, some personnel from the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The accident occurred when a Toyota pickup truck developed a mechanical fault near Uptown along the same route.

The injured officers were taken to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and the police impounded the vehicles involved.

This incident followed the tragic deaths of three police officers in a separate crash at Kyekyewere on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Isaac Kwofie, one of two police men who died in Binduri, is laid to rest. Photo credit: @Baba Adam Media/YouTube.

Source: UGC

Police officer laid to rest

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the 23-year-old police officer killed in Binduri last month was laid to rest.

A video captured colleagues of the constable paying final tributes to their fallen comrade, leaving many people emotional.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the heartbreaking video bade farewell to the fallen officer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh