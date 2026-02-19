A video has surfaced showing Mamprobi baby theft suspect Latifa Salifu playing affectionately with a toddler believed to be her son

The footage has sparked debate online, with many questioning the motive behind the alleged crime

Police investigations into the Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft case are still ongoing as the public awaits further updates

A video of Latifa Salifu, the woman arrested in connection with the alleged baby theft at Mamprobi Polyclinic, has surfaced online and is drawing strong reactions.

Viral video shows Mamprobi baby theft suspect in a heartwarming moment with a toddler. Image credit: The streets of Accra, Joynews

In the short clip, Latifa is seen holding and playing with a young boy believed to be her son, who appears to be around one or two years old.

The moment captured in the video looks tender and natural.

She carries the child in her arms as he plays freely, and at some point, she smiles while engaging him.

The footage has been widely shared, with many describing it as emotional and unexpected, given the ongoing allegations against her.

Netizens reacted to Latifa Salifu's viral video

The video has triggered fresh conversations across social media.

Some users say the clip raises questions about the motive behind the alleged crime, wondering why a woman who appears to have her own child would be linked to the disappearance of another person’s baby.

Others, however, have urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions, stressing that a short video does not tell the full story.

There are also calls for restraint, with some Ghanaians reminding others that the matter is still under investigation.

They argue that while the footage may humanise the suspect in the eyes of some viewers, it does not change the seriousness of the allegations.

Check out some comments below:

Lhord Kvng Tromoshie commented:

"The one they arrested is not the actual criminal. Trust me, this woman has been paid to do what she's doing; that is why she came with the child. This woman here is innocent. These issues must be investigated thoroughly"

NaaAwulaShuga commented:

"Oh, so she has a child?"

Tilly commented:

"What if this is a stolen baby, too?"

Naa Ajaku Ojalawah commented:

"Wait ooo I taught she as braid her hair ooooo😂😂😂."

Elicia commented:

"But are you people sure it's her child?"

Ghana Police investigates the theft case

Latifa Salifu was arrested after the missing newborn from Mamprobi Polyclinic was reportedly found.

The Ghana Police Service is handling the case, and further details are expected to emerge as legal processes continue.

For now, the resurfaced video has added another emotional dimension to an already sensitive case, as the public awaits official updates and the outcome of investigations.

Mr Frank Banks, who identified himself as the infant’s uncle, calls for a DNA test to eliminate doubts surrounding the baby’s identity. Photo credit: TV3/Instagram, Ghana Health Service/Facebook

Mamprobi stolen baby's family, demanded DNA test

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the baby involved in the alleged theft incident at Mamprobi Polyclinic is demanding a DNA test to confirm the child’s identity.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Frank Banks, who identified himself as the infant’s uncle, expressed reservations about the circumstances.

According to him, the family could not simply accept the child without proper verification. He claimed that ensuing events had created enough doubts in his heart.

