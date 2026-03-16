Ghanaian rapper Chicago or Tordia Tsikago has resurfaced in the public eye for the first time in years after relocating abroad

In a video, the legendary musician performed on stage alongside Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime on Sunday, March 15, 2026

Chicago's rare public appearance in Ghana has triggered positive reactions from many social media users who expressed excitement

Legendary rapper Patrick Gogoh, popularly known as Chicago or Tordia Tsikago, has resurfaced in Ghana in a rare public appearance.

Legendary rapper Chicago, or Tordia Tsikago, performs on Onua Showtime after resurfacing in Ghana. Photo source: @TTsikago, @cellogh_blogger/TikTok

Source: Twitter

The Daavi Medekuku hitmaker has been out of the Ghanaian music industry for a long time since he relocated from his home country abroad for greener pastures many years ago.

Chicago resurfaces, performs on Onua Showtime show

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown hosted the most recent episode of her Onua Showtime show on Accra-based broadcast station Onua TV.

Her usual panellists, event manager Nii Noi, music executive Kwesi Ernest, sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah (Fredyma) and former singer and Big Brother Africa participant turned entertainment analyst and entrepreneur Mimi Andani appeared on the show.

The Head of Public Events and Communications for Charterhouse, Robert Klah, and musicians Mavluz (formerly OD4), Ogunskele 2Toff, and Chicago also appeared on the show as part of the Ghana Month celebrations.

In a TikTok video shared by blogger Cello GH on Monday, March 16, 2026, Chicago was spotted performing some of his classic hit songs, including Daavi Medekuku and Koto Gye.

The veteran rapper looked healthy and old as he wore a white short-sleeved shirt with jean shorts and sneakers.

His energetic performance thrilled the audience at the Onua Showtime show and Nana Ama McBrown, who performed alongside him on the stage.

Chicago's rare public appearance in Ghana ignited positive reactions from the legendary musician's numerous fans, who expressed excitement after seeing his performance.

The TikTok video of legendary rapper Chicago's latest public appearance in Ghana is below:

Who is legendary Ghanaian rapper Chicago?

Chicago, or Tordia Tsikago, is a legendary Ghanaian rapper who rose to prominence in the music industry in the late 1990s.

The musician was synonymous with his command over the Ewe language in his rap verses, which was rare in the mainstream scene at the time.

His success paved the way for other musicians from the Volta Region, including Agbeko and Edem, who also achieved fame by rapping in Ewe.

Veteran rapper Paa Dogo gives fans a glimpse of his life in Canada years after relocating from Ghana. Photo source: Paa Dogo

Source: Facebook

Chicago's first hit song was his Daavi Medekuku collaboration with veteran rapper Ex-Doe.

The two legendary rappers later fell out with each other and began a heated musical beef, culminating in the release of his popular song, Wobeko, a direct response to Ex-Doe's Maba track, which dissed him and Reggie Rockstone.

He later formed a cultural group called the Efo Music Academy before leaving Ghana for abroad and returning a few years ago.

Rapper Chicago's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Kwame said:

"My boss Tordia, olebu guy 👍."

Kobby Preppy wrote:

"Chicago fire."

Nii Sampah OverLord commented:

"Old Gee. It's been a long time."

Rapper Paa Dogo resurfaces in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian rapper Paa Dogo resurfaced in Canada.

In a series of photos, the rapper gave fans a glimpse of his life in the North American country along with his properties.

Footage of Paa Dogo in Canada triggered positive reactions from fans who flooded the comment section of the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh